Kansas Gets Dominated at BYU, Social Media Explodes with Reactions

Plenty of people had plenty to say about Kansas' embarrassing loss on Tuesday night

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Things already hadn't been going well for Kansas basketball of late as the Jayhawks had gone just 5-5 of their last 10 games, but Tuesday night was one of the worst nights in the very long history of the program.

BYU jumped on Kansas early Tuesday in Provo, Utah and kept its foot on the gas for all 40 minutes.

In the end it was a 91-57 BYU win, but somehow the final score felt closer than the actual Kansas performance.

The Jayhawks are still likely headed to the NCAA Tournament based off a strong season start but good luck finding anyone picking them to make it very far in the dance.

As you'd probably expect, social media was in a bit of a frenzy regarding Kansas during the game. Below are some of the best posts to X during and right after the game.

Kansas Basketball X Account

Props for posting the actual final tally?

Bill Self's Low Point at Kansas?

Historic Night for All Wrong Reasons for Kansas

Abysmal Showing by Kansas Basketball

Kansas NCAA Tournament Seeding Streak in Real Jeopardy

Jarring Showing of Late by Kansas Basketball

Rough Few Days in Utah for Jayhawks

Kansas a... Football School?

BYU: The Real Big 12 Basketball Power?

Fraud Alert Called on Kansas Basketball

Kansas Basketball Embarrassed by BYU in Provo Blowout

