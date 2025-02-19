Kansas Gets Dominated at BYU, Social Media Explodes with Reactions
Things already hadn't been going well for Kansas basketball of late as the Jayhawks had gone just 5-5 of their last 10 games, but Tuesday night was one of the worst nights in the very long history of the program.
BYU jumped on Kansas early Tuesday in Provo, Utah and kept its foot on the gas for all 40 minutes.
In the end it was a 91-57 BYU win, but somehow the final score felt closer than the actual Kansas performance.
The Jayhawks are still likely headed to the NCAA Tournament based off a strong season start but good luck finding anyone picking them to make it very far in the dance.
As you'd probably expect, social media was in a bit of a frenzy regarding Kansas during the game. Below are some of the best posts to X during and right after the game.
Kansas Basketball X Account
Props for posting the actual final tally?