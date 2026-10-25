Kansas and Duke Matchup to Feature Two of the Nation’s Biggest Freshman Stars

The Kansas basketball team is set to round out its preseason slate with an exhibition against Duke tomorrow afternoon. The Jayhawks will partake in the Blue Blood Classic after falling to fellow ACC school Louisville by six points at home on Wednesday.



In that defeat, freshman phenom Tyran Stokes struggled from the field, shooting 3-for-13 and enduring some costly mistakes down the stretch as the Cardinals pulled away. While those will serve as valuable experiences for the first-year standout from Kentucky, he and the Jayhawks face a quick turnaround in this showdown.

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas player Tyran Stokes is interviewed during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like KU has a star freshman in Stokes, Duke possesses one in Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. The 7-foot-2, 250-pound big man is one of the most intriguing international prospects in college basketball, having come to Durham from FC Barcelona's program.



While Stokes was the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, there's a case to be made that Boumtje Boumtje has an even brighter future — and he won't even be draft-eligible until 2028. He possesses an unusually vast skill set for a player of his size, showcasing tremendous athleticism and perimeter ability at the center spot.

The outcome of this clash could ultimately come down to how these two players perform for their respective schools. There's no question that it'll be a fierce battle.

Stokes vs. Boumtje Boumtje: Battle of Two Star Freshmen

Boumtje Boumtje is in a much different position than Stokes at Duke. Whereas Stokes is a Preseason All-American and is expected to have the offense revolve around him, Boumtje Boumtje joins a much deeper Blue Devils squad with other scoring options like Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and returning senior Caleb Foster.

That doesn't necessarily mean he can't dominate college basketball in his first year though, as he scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in Duke's exhibition win over No. 8 Tennessee earlier this week. He also had a game-high 19 points and recorded seven boards in the Blue Devils' preseason opener versus Belmont.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje continues to improve 📈🔥



The 17-year-old with an efficient 11 points and 4 rebounds in a 21 minute showing 💯 pic.twitter.com/v7T7MsGHtA — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 21, 2026

The Blue Devils have other talented freshmen to watch out for, such as point guard Deron Rippey Jr. and forward Cameron Williams. The plethora of young and experienced talent across the board makes Duke such a dangerous roster.

Since Stokes and Boumtje Boumtje play different positions, they probably won't have many direct matchups in this game. However, Stokes gets to the rim quite often, as evidenced by his 14 free-throw attempts against Louisville. He will likely encounter Boumtje Boumtje near the basket multiple times throughout the contest, and the possibility of that alone is worth tuning in for.



Since this game doesn't count toward either team's record, it offers Stokes an important chance to learn from his poor performance last time out. There's clearly going to be an adjustment period as he gets acclimated to the college game, but playing against opponents like Duke will only expedite the process of him becoming a superstar talent.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.