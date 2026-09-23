Kansas HC Bill Self Breaks Silence on Tre White’s Eligibility Situation

Kansas received excellent news on Wednesday when it was revealed that Tre White was one of the plaintiffs granted a preliminary injunction in an Indiana court case. Unless the court proceedings move further and the judge reverses the ruling, White will be eligible to play his fifth season of college basketball in 2026-27.

While there hasn't been any confirmation that White is enrolled in classes at KU or can join the team this late in the offseason, head coach Bill Self broke his silence on the situation Wednesday afternoon. This is what he said in an official statement from the university.



"We're very happy for Tre with today's result," Self said. "He's had a great summer in the gym and we're excited to talk to him and his family about his next steps."

Here's what Bill Self has to say of Tre White being granted injunction: "We're very happy for Tre with today's result. He's had a great summer in the gym and we're excited to talk to him and his family about his next steps." — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) September 23, 2026

It is encouraging to hear that the coaching staff is staying in contact with White and his family during the ongoing situation. It sounds like they have been in communication throughout the offseason in case something like this occurred.

After going undrafted this summer, White competed with the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League. Despite playing at a high level and potentially earning himself a G League contract, White's decision to join an Indiana-based lawsuit earlier this month suggests he'd rather extend his collegiate career by one more year than make the jump to the pros.



The Dallas native's lone season in Lawrence was extremely successful. He averaged career highs in points (13.5) and rebounds (6.7) in addition to shooting above 40% from beyond the arc. His perimeter shooting and point-of-attack defense would be a huge boost to this KU roster.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to players during the game against Houston Cougars inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, White returning to the NCAA does not automatically mean he'll sign an NIL contract with Kansas. The program needs to muster up the funds to spend on an unexpected addition this late in the year, and a player of his caliber will certainly command a large dollar figure.



With two remaining roster spots, the Jayhawks have desperately needed some extra depth. If they can bring White on board, they would immediately become a preseason top-3 team in the Big 12.

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