Kansas Basketball: Latest on Tre White’s Efforts to Secure 5th Year of Eligibility
In this story:
Former Kansas basketball forward Tre White is increasing his efforts to secure a fifth year of eligibility at the college level for the 2026-27 season.
On Monday, White joined 88 other players in a lawsuit filed in Monroe County, Indiana. The plaintiffs are arguing that the new NCAA Division I and Division II eligibility rules should apply to them and allow them to play a fifth season.
Here is more on the lawsuit from a report by the Topeka Capital-Journal.
“The complaint takes issue with the NCAA rule change that allows athletes who graduated from high school after 2022 to compete in five seasons without having to redshirt, and finds it exclusionary to the class of 2022 athletes who didn’t redshirt. Not only that, but the complaint notes that not allowing these athletes to be eligible keeps them from being able to earn money through NIL or revenue-sharing agreements. It’s one of a number of court cases that the NCAA has been facing.”
White spent the summer in Las Vegas testing out the pro waters in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat after going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft. He played well, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.
White has continued to work out with Heat players in Miami, and he even holds an Exhibit-10 offer from the Heat. The contract is a one-year, minimum-salary deal that includes financial incentives for White to play for the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, should he not end up making the final Heat roster.
But it appears White would rather spend another year playing in college, likely making more money through Name, Image and Likeness compensation, if he were to play for a top school like Kansas. His return would be a big boost to the KU roster as he averaged a solid 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season in Lawrence.
We should know soon whether White will be allowed to join the Jayhawks for one more go. A decision on the lawsuit is expected later this week, and the late enrollment deadline at the University of Kansas is quickly approaching on Sept. 21.
Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A Topeka native and lifelong Jayhawk, Dillon Davis was born into the fandom during a Kansas basketball NCAA Tournament run in the early ‘90s. Since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2014, he has channeled that passion into sportswriting, contributing thousands of stories to the KU beat since 2018. Following tenures at Armchair Media and Fansided, Dillon joined Kansas on SI in May 2025 to bring his unique storytelling and deep-rooted perspective to Jayhawk fans across the country. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow dillondavis3