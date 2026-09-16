Kansas Basketball: Latest on Tre White’s Efforts to Secure 5th Year of Eligibility

Former Kansas basketball forward Tre White is increasing his efforts to secure a fifth year of eligibility at the college level for the 2026-27 season.

On Monday, White joined 88 other players in a lawsuit filed in Monroe County, Indiana. The plaintiffs are arguing that the new NCAA Division I and Division II eligibility rules should apply to them and allow them to play a fifth season.

Here is more on the lawsuit from a report by the Topeka Capital-Journal.

“The complaint takes issue with the NCAA rule change that allows athletes who graduated from high school after 2022 to compete in five seasons without having to redshirt, and finds it exclusionary to the class of 2022 athletes who didn’t redshirt. Not only that, but the complaint notes that not allowing these athletes to be eligible keeps them from being able to earn money through NIL or revenue-sharing agreements. It’s one of a number of court cases that the NCAA has been facing.”

White spent the summer in Las Vegas testing out the pro waters in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat after going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft. He played well, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

White has continued to work out with Heat players in Miami, and he even holds an Exhibit-10 offer from the Heat. The contract is a one-year, minimum-salary deal that includes financial incentives for White to play for the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, should he not end up making the final Heat roster.

But it appears White would rather spend another year playing in college, likely making more money through Name, Image and Likeness compensation, if he were to play for a top school like Kansas. His return would be a big boost to the KU roster as he averaged a solid 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season in Lawrence.

We should know soon whether White will be allowed to join the Jayhawks for one more go. A decision on the lawsuit is expected later this week, and the late enrollment deadline at the University of Kansas is quickly approaching on Sept. 21.

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