This New Development Could Clear the Way for Tre White to Return to Kansas

After months of speculation about the Kansas basketball roster, the Jayhawks may finally have an opportunity to bolster their 2026-27 team.



On Wednesday morning, former KU forward Tre White was one of the plaintiffs granted a preliminary injunction in a Monroe County, Indiana, court case. The former Jayhawk standout is now eligible to play for the time being and can choose which school he wants to play for this season.

A huge chunk of basketball players seeking a fifth year just received a preliminary junction in Indiana state court.



Among them: Malik Reneau, Tamin Lipsey, Sam Alexis, Tre White, Elijah Mahi, Riley Kugel, Kenyon Giles, Nik Graves, Jayden Dawson, Justin Abson, Andrew Rohde. pic.twitter.com/pl3umv7Qan — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) September 23, 2026

The preliminary injunction means White is eligible to play as of today while the lawsuit continues through the courts. The ruling temporarily clears him to compete rather than permanently settling his eligibility, but it is a huge development nonetheless.

White transferred to Lawrence for his senior year and was excellent, averaging a career-high 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds with the Jayhawks. He started all 35 games for Bill Self's squad and would presumably slot back into the starting five if he returned.

Although he was not selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, White competed in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat, where he averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists across four games. He could have certainly signed a two-way or G League deal to kick-start his professional career, but he joined the Indiana lawsuit earlier this month to try to benefit from the NCAA's new five-in-five rule that some Class of 2022 athletes are attempting to qualify for.

Dec 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) and guard Tre White (3) celebrate on the bench against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While bringing White on board this late in the year would complicate the rotation, KU would have one of the Big 12's most dominant starting lineups if he came back. There is no question that the program would welcome him back with open arms if he wanted to return.



Later today, former KU guard Melvin Council also has a hearing where a ruling is expected. His situation is considered more complicated since he had to file a personal lawsuit against the NCAA and President Charlie Baker, but he is not out of the picture yet for KU either.

The Indiana court has not issued a final ruling on the underlying case, so nothing is set in stone yet. However, depending on how the legal process plays out, the Jayhawks may have just found themselves an All-Big 12-caliber talent at a stage of the offseason when no one could have expected it.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.