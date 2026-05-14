Kansas HC Bill Self Explains Why He Recruited Dennis Parker Jr. To KU

Kansas made an unexpected and potentially the final significant move of its offseason last week by landing Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr. The high-scoring guard committed to play in Lawrence after a brief stop at the mid-major level.

Although other options like Abdi Bashir Jr. and Vyctorious Miller were available to fill one of KU's final roster spots, the Jayhawks opted for the 6-foot-6 wing from Virginia. When the university officially signed him to next year's team, head coach Bill Self revealed why he recruited Parker to KU in an official statement.



"At Radford, Dennis proved that he was one of the better scorers in the country," he said. "He's a more than capable shooter, with range. He's got great size and anybody that can get 53 in a division one game, certainly has potential to get hot and carry a team in stretches. We're very excited add him to the mix."

After beginning his career at NC State, Parker decided he needed to become the primary option to showcase his talents. As a junior in the Big South, he was one of the conference's top players, averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.



There is no denying that Parker is capable of getting buckets when needed. In December 2025, he scored a Division I-best 53 points in a single game against Coppin State, including a career-high 10 made 3-pointers.

Feb 26, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dennis Parker Jr. (11) looks on prior to the start of the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Parker didn't have much success in his first two years in Raleigh, but some players need to step into a lead role to truly break out. His biggest strength is his downhill scoring, which will undoubtedly be a weapon for Kansas whether he comes off the bench or enters the starting five.



The Jayhawks may still make one last notable addition this offseason, but adding Parker feels like the final piece to the puzzle. He should play a heavy chunk of minutes and compete for the final spot in the starting lineup.