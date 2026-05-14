Kansas HC Bill Self Explains Why He Recruited Dennis Parker Jr. To KU
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Kansas made an unexpected and potentially the final significant move of its offseason last week by landing Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr. The high-scoring guard committed to play in Lawrence after a brief stop at the mid-major level.
Although other options like Abdi Bashir Jr. and Vyctorious Miller were available to fill one of KU's final roster spots, the Jayhawks opted for the 6-foot-6 wing from Virginia. When the university officially signed him to next year's team, head coach Bill Self revealed why he recruited Parker to KU in an official statement.
"At Radford, Dennis proved that he was one of the better scorers in the country," he said. "He's a more than capable shooter, with range. He's got great size and anybody that can get 53 in a division one game, certainly has potential to get hot and carry a team in stretches. We're very excited add him to the mix."
After beginning his career at NC State, Parker decided he needed to become the primary option to showcase his talents. As a junior in the Big South, he was one of the conference's top players, averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.
There is no denying that Parker is capable of getting buckets when needed. In December 2025, he scored a Division I-best 53 points in a single game against Coppin State, including a career-high 10 made 3-pointers.
Parker didn't have much success in his first two years in Raleigh, but some players need to step into a lead role to truly break out. His biggest strength is his downhill scoring, which will undoubtedly be a weapon for Kansas whether he comes off the bench or enters the starting five.
The Jayhawks may still make one last notable addition this offseason, but adding Parker feels like the final piece to the puzzle. He should play a heavy chunk of minutes and compete for the final spot in the starting lineup.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04