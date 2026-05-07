Will Kansas Transfer Addition Dennis Parker Jr. Start for Jayhawks?

Just when it looked like the Kansas basketball offseason was winding down, Bill Self gave fans another reason to be excited for the upcoming season. The program landed Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr. out of the portal to fill one of KU's final spots.



Parker, who previously played at NC State for two years before transferring to the Big South, averaged 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds this past season. He scored a Division I-best 53 points in one game against Coppin State and finished third in his conference in points per game.

This acquisition was relatively unexpected after the Jayhawks had been linked to fellow transfer guards like Abdi Bashir Jr. and Vyctorious Miller in recent weeks. Now that Parker is on the roster, what will his role be at Kansas?

Will Dennis Parker Jr. Enter Kansas’ Starting Five?

Bringing top-ranked 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes on board was supposed to round out the expected starting rotation for the Jayhawks. Instead, they now have another impact player who is undoubtedly talented enough to play with the starting group.



Standing at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Parker's specialty is his downhill scoring. His 3-point shot improved this past season to a 37.7% clip on 5.0 attempts per game, but he is at his best when he puts his head down and drives to the rim.

The expected starting five before Parker's addition was Leroy Blyden Jr., Taylen Kinney, and Stokes in the backcourt, along with Keanu Dawes and Christian Reeves in the frontcourt. The reality is that it likely doesn't change with Parker in the picture.



There are serious concerns about Parker's defense, and prior to his stint at Radford, he struggled badly with inefficiency. It remains to be seen whether he will maintain the same success he had in a lower-tier conference now that he's back at the high-major level.

In 247 Sports' transfer rankings, Parker is the third-highest-rated player out of KU's four-man transfer group, leading only Reeves. However, the Jayhawks will need either Reeves or Paul Mbiya to start at center, and it's highly unlikely Parker replaces one of KU's backcourt standouts in the rotation.



Although he may make a few spot starts here and there, the expected role for Parker right now is as the first player off the bench. Expect him to see 20-25 minutes per night with the Jayhawks if he settles into the system quickly.