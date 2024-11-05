KANSAS

Kansas Jayhawks Basketball: Highlighting the Top 3 Stars of the Howard Win

Kansas opened the hoops season by beating Howard. We share the 3 biggest stars of the win.

Rich Cirminiello

Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) dribbles down court in the second half of the game against Washburn inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) dribbles down court in the second half of the game against Washburn inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Top-ranked Kansas opened the 2024-25 season by handily beating the MEAC's Howard, 87-57.

It was an ideal chance to start building chemistry with the roster newcomers, while tuning up before Friday night's highly-anticipated top-10 showdown with North Carolina.

As expected, Kansas was never threatened, allowing Bill Self to get 10-plus minutes of floor time for ten different Jayhawks.

KU got contributions from up and down the roster, but these were the three biggest stars of the opening night win:

3. Flory Bidunga

Talk about an auspicious debut for the blue-chip rookie out of Kokomo (IN) High School. Bidunga brought instant energy and crowd-pumping slams off the bench.

His pristine stat line included 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting, a team-high eight boards, two steals, and two blocks. It's going to be a blast watching Bidunga develop this season.

2. Hunter Dickinson

Dickinson shook off some rust after skipping scrimmages and exhibition games and delivered his usual domination in the paint.

In 21 minutes of action, the All-American chipped in with 16 points, six boards, two blocks, and a game-high three steals.

1. Zeke Mayo

Mayo introduced himself to the Phog faithful who are thrilled the Lawrence native decided to finish his career at home.

Mayo, who starred at South Dakota State before getting to Kansas, put on a shooting clinic for Jayhawks fans. His game-high 19 points included 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Rich Cirminiello
