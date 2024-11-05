Kansas Jayhawks Basketball: Highlighting the Top 3 Stars of the Howard Win
Top-ranked Kansas opened the 2024-25 season by handily beating the MEAC's Howard, 87-57.
It was an ideal chance to start building chemistry with the roster newcomers, while tuning up before Friday night's highly-anticipated top-10 showdown with North Carolina.
As expected, Kansas was never threatened, allowing Bill Self to get 10-plus minutes of floor time for ten different Jayhawks.
KU got contributions from up and down the roster, but these were the three biggest stars of the opening night win:
3. Flory Bidunga
Talk about an auspicious debut for the blue-chip rookie out of Kokomo (IN) High School. Bidunga brought instant energy and crowd-pumping slams off the bench.
His pristine stat line included 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting, a team-high eight boards, two steals, and two blocks. It's going to be a blast watching Bidunga develop this season.
2. Hunter Dickinson
Dickinson shook off some rust after skipping scrimmages and exhibition games and delivered his usual domination in the paint.
In 21 minutes of action, the All-American chipped in with 16 points, six boards, two blocks, and a game-high three steals.
1. Zeke Mayo
Mayo introduced himself to the Phog faithful who are thrilled the Lawrence native decided to finish his career at home.
Mayo, who starred at South Dakota State before getting to Kansas, put on a shooting clinic for Jayhawks fans. His game-high 19 points included 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Elite 2025 Five-Star Guard Darryn Peterson Commits to Kansas Basketball