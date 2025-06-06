Kansas Basketball Disrespected in CBS Sports’ Big 12 Tier List
It has been a rough offseason for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, who still have several roster spots to fill before the 2025-26 campaign begins.
According to CBS Sports writer Isaac Trotter, KU’s roster (as it stands) is not one of a Big 12 contender.
Trotter recently lowered the Jayhawks to a Tier 2 team in the conference, or a "Top-25 Caliber Club" in his words.
Isaac Trotter's Big 12 Tier Rankings
Tier 1 (Title Contenders): Houston, Texas Tech, BYU
Tier 2 (Top-25 Caliber Club): Arizona, Kansas, Iowa State
Tier 3 (NCAA Tournament Team): Baylor
Tier 4 (Bubblicious): Kansas State, Cincinnati, West Virginia,
Tier 5 (The Basement): Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF, Utah, Colorado, Arizona State
"Kansas is one of the main high-major clubs with lots still on the line in roster-building," Trotter writes. "KU needs another significant piece, and Bill Self is sniffing around some studs in the international market."
"Kansas could certainly vault into Tier 1 if the late splash is the real deal, but Tier 2 is the most likely outcome for a roster that's still not complete," he continued.
Kansas lost five players to the transfer portal and four starters to graduation. Given the Jayhawks’ performance last season, most fans saw the roster changes as addition by subtraction — but only if Self and his staff aggressively used the transfer portal to strengthen the team.
Questions remain about who will be the second option behind incoming freshman Darryn Peterson, who will assume the bulk of the offensive workload.
Additionally, KU lacks size in the frontcourt, with no true big men on the roster besides Flory Bidunga and redshirt freshman Bryson Tiller.
The Jayhawks will still make a few more additions this offseason, but the quality of the players they bring in will determine whether they get vaulted back into Tier 1.