Kansas Emerging as Top Contender for Congolese Big Man Paul Mbiya
The Kansas Jayhawks have been linked to several international players this offseason, but they have failed to land a commitment from any of them.
However, Congolese big man Paul Mbiya is emerging as a major target for KU's coaching staff.
After backing out of his NLI with NC State, Mbiya is searching for a new college home, and On3 insider Joe Tipton recently named Kansas and Oregon as the two programs to watch in his recruitment.
Mbiya, a 6-foot-10 big man with an incredible 7-foot-7 wingspan, is regarded as one of the top defensive prospects still on the board.
He previously suited up for ASVEL Villeurbanne in France and dominated against U21 competition.
A product of the NBA Academy Africa, Mbiya brings advanced experience for an incoming college player.
Some fans may even be reminded of former Jayhawk superstar Udoka Azubuike when watching Mbiya throwing down vicious dunks and anchoring the paint.
Mbiya joins French recruit Brice Dessert and Turkish big man Ege Demir as the latest international center prospect Kansas is seriously evaluating.
Considering the staff recruited Mbiya before he originally chose NC State, KU might have the inside track now that he is back on the market.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oregon is the main school Bill Self and Co. must compete with to land the services of Mbiya.
With Flory Bidunga penciled in as the starting center and Bryson Tiller in the mix for playing time, a physically imposing backup like Mbiya would give the Jayhawks a strong frontcourt rotation.
Jayhawk fans now know the coaching staff is firmly in the race to reel in a powerful and experienced big man behind Bidunga.