Really like 🇹🇷 Ege Demir



The 2004-born 6-10 250 pound center is a freak of nature, that’s a force in the paint and a very active rebounder



The 20-year old has been on loan this season and has seen solid minutes in the BSL averaging 5.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per… pic.twitter.com/YawzjvDThy