Why Adding Ege Demir Could Turn Kansas Basketball Into a Top 10 Team
According to Jayhawk Slant, the latest player the Kansas Jayhawks have become involved with is Turkish big man Ege Demir.
Speculation is starting to ramp up, with the website reporting KU 'is in the mix’ to land the 6-foot-10 star.
With lingering questions about Brice Dessert’s eligibility and limited big man options available, Demir seems like a very reasonable addition.
What could Ege Demir bring to the Kansas Jayhawks?
Demir has spent the last three years playing in the Turkish BSL. He spent the 2024-25 season with the club Darussafaka Lassa Istanbul.
At 245 pounds, Demir is abnormally athletic and moves much quicker than his size.
Shot-blocking is one of his best traits, as he averaged 2.4 blocks per 36 minutes this past season.
Having competed in the Turkish BSL, widely considered one of Europe's top leagues, Demir has already played against grown men and former NBA players, which gives him a maturity edge over most college bigs.
If Demir is in the fold, Kansas could experiment with twin-tower lineups or use him to spell presumed starter Flory Bidunga.
Like Bidunga, he is a high-flying big man who uses his physical tools to flourish on both ends of the floor.
The one-two punch of Bidunga and Demir in the frontcourt would be a nightmare for Big 12 schools. Pairing those two players alongside a loaded KU backcourt transforms Bill Self and Co. into a top-10 team.
More importantly, it would finally answer the question of who the backup center will be for the Jayhawks.