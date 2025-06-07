Kansas Basketball Offers Rising Local Big Man Recruit Ethan Taylor
The Kansas Jayhawks are offering 4-star center recruit Ethan Taylor, per his X account.
Taylor, who spent three years at Shawnee Mission Northwest, is one of the most coveted players in the Kansas-Missouri area.
On3 rates Taylor as the No. 45 player, No. 5 center, and No. 1 recruit out of Missouri in 2026. 247 Sports Composite also ranks him highly, placing him as the No. 47 overall player and the No. 4 center in his class.
A 7-foot-1 center, he is an exceptional rim protector and uses his length to alter shots around the basket. Although his offensive game is still a work in progress, he has shown improvement as a post-scorer.
As a junior, Taylor was dominant, achieving second-team all-state honors and averaging approximately 14.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest.
On the AAU circuit, Taylor plays for the Mokan EYBL 17U team.
In 2024 and 2025, he helped Shawnee win the Class 6A boys basketball state title. Despite playing just three years there, he quickly became the school’s all-time leader in blocks and rebounds.
It has been an eventful past few weeks for Taylor. Not only did he transfer from Shawnee to Link Academy (MO), but he picked up offers from top programs like Houston, Baylor, Texas, and Creighton in May.
Another uncommitted center Kansas offered in the 2026 recruiting class is Sam Funches, who is considered a top priority for the coaching staff.
As Taylor's recruitment moves along, Bill Self and the Jayhawks could continue to pursue him heavily.