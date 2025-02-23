Kansas Crushes Oklahoma State: 5 Key Takeaways From Jayhawks’ Blowout Win
Kansas 96, Oklahoma State 64
5. Apparently, Kansas Got Yelled At This Week
From a 91-57 loss to BYU just a few days ago to a 96-64 victory over Oklahoma State, Kansas left whatever that was back in Provo.
It was 12-12 seven minutes and then in a hiccup it was 42-21, the team kept its foot on the gas through the end of the first half, and now all seems right with the world again after losing three of its previous four.
This was the Kansas team we've been expecting. Now it has to keep it all going. More on that in a moment.
4. Oklahoma State is Good at Forcing Turnovers
Kansas turned it over 15 times at BYU, screwed up ten or more times in eight of the previous nine games, and was a hot mess at times. What turned the BYU game into a laugher? Besides all of the threes allowed, getting the ball stolen 14 times was part of it.
Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 in steals, taking the ball away 8.5 times a game. Kansas had massive turnover issues again - it gave up 18 of them - but this time is wasn't the worst thing in the world.
Again, the mistake stats stink, but don't get into a twist over them. The Cowboys do that, and it didn't matter.
3. Kansas Showed Night-and-Day Different Energy
There was a different pep in the step, the body language was different, and the talent popped through.
Kansas played as if it just need to take a deep breath, start hitting its shots, get moving, and all would be fine. There weren't a ton of big plays on the fast break, but the team caught fire and everything clicked. The ball movement was great, the team got to its spots faster, and it all showed because ...
2. The Kansas Three-Point Shooting Was Amazing
February 2nd, 2022 in a 102-83 win over Kansas State. That was the last time Kansas hit more than 13 three-point shots in a game, coming up with 15.
This was just the fourth time since the 2017-2018 season that the team made 14 or more, connecting on 14-of-30 tries with Zeke Mayo making five and David Coit hitting 5-of-9 tries - he didn't even attempt a two-pointer.
1. Great, Kansas. Now Do This On the Road
Kansas is now 13-2 at home.
One of those losses was by one to West Virginia on New Year's Eve, the other was that epic double-overtime thriller to Houston. There's still a road date against the Cougars to come, and up next is a date against a bad Colorado team.
It'll be hard to call that a true test to see just how strong the team is, but ... beat Colorado, Kansas.
It shouldn't take home cooking to get this same kind of energy and performance, but after beating the Buffs 71-59 a few weeks ago, Monday night's game will show whether or not this Oklahoma State game was for real.