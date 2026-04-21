Kansas Schedules Two Big Man Visits to Potentially Replace Flory Bidunga

Kansas has had trouble finding its replacement for Flory Bidunga in the transfer portal this offseason. While it was able to add Keanu Dawes to succeed Bryson Tiller at power forward, the Jayhawks' roster still lacks a true center to anchor the paint.



Head coach Bill Self and his staff are patiently waiting for the right player to surface on the open market. This week, KU will host a pair of visitors on campus as it looks to round out the frontcourt.

Christian Reeves (Charleston)

If you're wondering why you may have heard this name before, it's because Reeves is one of the more well-traveled players in the country. He began his career at Duke, where he spent two years before subsequently transferring to Clemson and, most recently, the College of Charleston.



The 7-foot-2, 255-pound center played a limited role at the high-major level for three years, but found his niche with the Cougars this past season. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 65.4% shooting in his first real action as a starting player at the collegiate level.

Oct 21, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, US; Duke Blue Devils center Christian Reeves (21) shoots a free throw during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Reeves is a traditional five who excelled at everything a big man should last year, earning him All-CAA honors. He finished in the 92nd percentile in 2-point scoring and was an outstanding offensive rebounder with a 27.2% OREB percentage, good for 2.7 per game.



Reeves reportedly took a trip to East Lansing to visit Michigan State before landing in Lawrence yesterday to embark on his next visit. It's unclear whether Self is recruiting him to play off the bench or as a starter, but his rebounding prowess and extensive collegiate experience suggest he could take on a major role if the Jayhawks are truly fond of him.

Gabe Dynes (USC)

A USC transfer, Dynes will make his way to Lawrence this upcoming Sunday for his final visit of a five-school trip. He will first make stops at Xavier, Kentucky, Louisville, and NC State, according to Field of 68.



Dynes' most impressive attribute is his height. The former Youngstown State standout stands at an astounding 7-foot-5, which would easily make him the tallest player to ever don the crimson and blue.

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) and Penn State Nittany Lions forward Josh Reed (10) fight for the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Aside from his rim protection, though, Dynes doesn't provide much else, averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in a limited role for Eric Musselman's squad as a junior. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is looking at several contending schools.



Unlike Reeves, Dynes wouldn't be viewed as a replacement for Bidunga, but rather an alternative to Paul Mbiya. The Congolese big man still has not entered his name into the transfer portal, but announced his intentions to when it first opened and has yet to strike a new deal to return to KU for a sophomore season.