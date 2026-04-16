Kansas Lands First Transfer Portal Commit in Utah Forward Keanu Dawes

After a few quiet and anxious weeks, Kansas basketball is finally on the board in the transfer portal. The Jayhawks landed their first player of the cycle on Thursday morning.



According to Jonathan Givony from DraftExpress and other sources, former Utah forward Keanu Dawes is set to join KU next year. The commitment comes just a day after he reportedly wrapped up a visit to Lawrence.

NEWS: Utah transfer Keanu Dawes has committed to Kansas, Brandon Grier and Rob Murphy of Equity Sports tell DraftExpress.



The 6'9 junior averaged 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season, hitting one three per game.



He will also test the NBA draft waters. pic.twitter.com/YTZK3z7htn — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 16, 2026

Dawes is the first player Kansas has been able to secure a pledge from in the portal, and it's a strong start for Bill Self and Co. Dawes was one of the most coveted forwards on the market and is a tremendous all-around talent.

The Houston native is coming off a junior season where he averaged 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 54.6% shooting. He is a high-flying athlete who can soar to the rim for emphatic dunks and rebound at a high level.



Prior to his two-year stint at Utah, Dawes began his collegiate career at Rice, where he made the AAC All-Freshman Team in 2023-24. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is set to close out his NCAA tenure at Kansas.

What Keanu Dawes Brings to Kansas

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although much of Dawes' value comes on the glass and around the rim, he is capable of stretching the floor when needed. He knocked down 1.0 threes per game this year on 31.7% shooting, making him a candidate to play the stretch-four role.



With the departure of Bryson Tiller, Dawes can now be expected to fill his spot in the frontcourt at the four. He offers a similar skill set to Tiller, but is more polished as a scorer and brings more experience at the college level.

Standing at 6-foot-9, 225 pounds, Dawes is a versatile defender who can switch onto multiple positions, similar to what Tre White provided for the Jayhawks this year. Just like White, he will be a one-year rental who will need to adapt quickly to the system.



The offseason is far from over for the coaching staff, but fans can take a sigh of relief now that one transfer has finally committed. Other names should soon begin to follow suit, especially after Tyran Stokes makes his highly anticipated college decision.