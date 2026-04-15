Bill Self and Kansas off to Unprecedented Slow Start in Transfer Portal

The Kansas basketball program has hosted several key visitors in recent days as it looks to retool its roster for the 2026-27 campaign. Bill Self's Jayhawks are building the squad from the ground up, with a roster that is essentially devoid of returning or experienced players.



While there have been some intriguing targets to monitor, it is already halfway through April and the Jayhawks still do not have a commitment. Many top targets are quickly coming off the board, and there are fewer options on the open market with each passing day.

It isn't overly pessimistic to say this hasn't been an ideal start to the offseason, especially in what was supposed to be one of the most crucial stretches in recent program history with Coach Self back at the helm. He and his coaching staff are going to have to move quickly to secure their first few transfers sooner rather than later.

When Will Kansas Land Its First Transfer Commit?

If the Jayhawks do not land a player by Apr. 19, it will mark the longest stretch since the 2022 offseason (when the portal was less prominent) that the program has gone without a commit by that date. Last year, Jayden Dawson and Tre White jump-started KU's portal activity by committing on Apr. 4 and 5, respectively, while Zeke Mayo was the first addition in 2024 on Apr. 2.



Of course, one caveat to consider is that the NCAA implemented a shorter 15-day transfer window this year, which reduced portal activity during March Madness. Even so, players were announcing their intentions to transfer well before the season ended, and 55 of 79 possible Power Five schools already have at least one commit — Kansas is not among them.

Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks logo at center court prior to the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The last time Kansas started this slowly in the transfer portal was three years ago when it was pursuing Hunter Dickinson. That recruitment was similar to what we're seeing with top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes, and the Jayhawks may be waiting for his decision before spending NIL resources elsewhere.



Either way, it's difficult not to be worried about KU letting several coveted visitors like VCU's Terrence Hill Jr. and Robert Morris' DeSean Goode leave campus without securing a commitment. Those players have moved on to other visits and may no longer be seriously considering Kansas.

The program was expected to significantly increase its NIL ceiling this year with Self potentially nearing the end of his tenure as head coach. Whether that turns out to be true remains to be seen, but the roster is missing nearly half of its scholarships and doesn't have a clear direction.



There is still a window for the Jayhawks to assemble a strong transfer class. But the longer the offseason drags on without any commitments, the less likely that outcome becomes.