Kansas Leaps Into Top 10 in Pair of Latest CBB Power Rankings

Despite a discouraging start to conference play, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have completely turned the tide of the 2025-26 campaign. They boast one of the top defenses in the nation and have begun to display their offensive potential with Darryn Peterson consistently in the lineup, winning their past six games with a chance to make it seven against a mediocre Utah team today.



As the week comes to a close, KU began it with a thrilling road upset over No. 13 Texas Tech. It marked TTU's first home loss of the season and easily stands as the most impressive win of the year for the Jayhawks.

The same team that was unranked in the AP Top 25 just four weeks ago climbed to a season high No. 11 in this week's poll and could continue its rapid rise. ESPN and CBS Sports have now placed the Jayhawks even higher, ranking them No. 9 and 6 in their latest college basketball power rankings, respectively.

ESPN's Power Rankings List Kansas at No. 9

ESPN previously slotted KU at No. 13 in its rankings, not far off from the AP Top 25. However, the road win in Lubbock was enough for Jeff Borzello to move the needle.



Borzello mentioned several statistics that have paved the way for the Jayhawks' winning streak. Since its win over then-ranked No. 2 Iowa State, they are third in the country in defensive efficiency, third in defensive free throw rate, and fourth in 2-point defense.

Feb 2, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Members of the Kansas Jayhawks during a time out in the second half of the game aginast the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

CBS Sports: From Unranked to Almost Top 5

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports had not created a power ranking since last month and usually only ranks 15-20 schools, so the absurd jump should be taken with a grain of salt. Regardless, the Jayhawks went from unranked in the previous edition three weeks ago to No. 6 in the country.



He explained his decision to re-rank Kansas, a school he once thought was done for following its disheartening loss to West Virginia.

"I nearly wrote off this Kansas team a month ago after it slipped to 11-5 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play," Boone admitted. "Since then: KU has won six-straight, three of which were vs. top-13 teams. They've turned a corner, and not coincidentally, that has coincided with Darryn Peterson's best stretch of play all season."

Kansas' Darryn Peterson warms up before a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas On SI's Take

As long as KU continues to play at this level, its ceiling remains incredibly high. The Jayhawks have already shown what they are capable of when Peterson is healthy and co-stars Flory Bidunga and Melvin Council Jr. are playing confidently on both ends of the floor.



Assuming Kansas takes care of business against Utah, its next challenge will come against undefeated, No. 1 Arizona. A win next Monday would almost certainly launch this group into top-five conversations across the national media.