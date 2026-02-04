Top 5 Most Important Games for Kansas Basketball’s Remainder of the Season

Kansas has opened Big 12 play with an impressive 7-2 record, something few could have predicted after the Jayhawks' two underwhelming seasons prior. They already own marquee victories over Iowa State, BYU, and most recently Texas Tech on the road.



Now that KU has shown it is capable of taking down the conference's elite, it has a legitimate opportunity to claim at least a share of the regular season title for the first time in three years. But with that said, the path ahead is anything but easy.

The next nine games will be an absolute gauntlet, and several will go a long way in determining whether Kansas can climb atop the standings. Here are the five most important matchups remaining on the schedule.

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3),guard Melvin Council Jr. (14),Kansas Jayhawks guard Jayden Dawson (1) and forward Bryson Tiller (15) react in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

5. Road vs. Oklahoma State (Feb. 18)

Kansas will face Oklahoma State later this month in what could be a potential trap game. While the Cowboys sit just No. 58 nationally in KenPom, they are on the NCAA tournament bubble and put together a solid nonconference resume.



Led by guard Anthony Roy (17.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG) and forward Parsa Fallah (13.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG), the Pokes have shown noticeable improvement under second-year head coach Steve Lutz. This is not a game that fans should panic over, but it is one worth monitoring, especially in a hostile road environment during a grueling stretch.

4. Road vs. No. 1 Arizona (Feb. 28)

At the end of the month, Kansas will take on No. 1-ranked Arizona in Tucson. The Jayhawks will have already played the Wildcats in Allen Fieldhouse at this point, but this road matchup could still do wonders for KU's NCAA tournament resume.



Arizona remains undefeated and has dominated everyone in its way, including an impressive road win at BYU. Tommy Lloyd's group is one of the most complete, sound rosters in recent college basketball memory.

Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd watches game play during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Pulling off an upset in McKale Center would be unlikely, but it would be one of the biggest wins of the Bill Self era.

3. Road vs. No. 7 Iowa State (Feb. 14)

Two weeks before the road trip to Arizona, Kansas will head to Hilton Coliseum for a second meeting with Iowa State. KU already drubbed the Cyclones by 21 points in Allen Fieldhouse when ISU was ranked No. 2 and undefeated.



However, Self's teams have historically struggled in Ames in recent years. Iowa State has won three straight at home against Self and Co., and the Jayhawks have not won in Hilton since their 2022 national championship season.

Iowa State men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger, left, greets Kansas coach Bill Self at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TJ Otzelberger's team will look completely different at home, making this matchup every bit as difficult as the Texas Tech road game.

2. Home vs. No. 8 Houston (Feb. 23)

Houston has been Kansas' kryptonite in recent years, winning the past two Big 12 regular season titles and unseating KU as the league's top school. Last season's double overtime loss in Allen Fieldhouse remains one of the most painful defeats in recent memory.



This year, the Cougars and Jayhawks will meet just once, thankfully at the Phog. Still, Houston remains elite under Kelvin Sampson, sitting at 19-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

Mar 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson holds the net after the Houston Cougars defeated the Kansas Jayhawks and win the Big 12 conference championship at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

UH is powered by freshman Kingston Flemings (17.0 PPG, 5.4 APG) and veterans Emmanuel Sharp (16.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG) and Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG, 4.0 APG). A win here would rival the Iowa State victory as KU's most important home game of the season.

1. Home vs. No. 1 Arizona (Feb. 9)

While the program will also face Arizona on the road, the showdown in Allen Fieldhouse will mean a whole lot more. Losing to the top-ranked team in the country away from home is an expected result, but an AFH victory is well within reach.



Arizona plays only once more before coming to Lawrence, a home game against Oklahoma State. Therefore, they will likely be undefeated by next week.

Self's group has an opportunity to dethrone another unbeaten powerhouse just as it did against Iowa State. It would be the biggest win of the season, and although the atmosphere may not quite match the BYU game, it will be close.