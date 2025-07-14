Kansas Legend Recognized Among Best College Basketball Players This Decade
Lindsay Schnell, an author at The Athletic, recently unveiled a lengthy list ranking the 25 best college basketball players of the current decade.
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the premier programs in college basketball for decades, consistently producing elite talent year after year, so it came as no surprise that former KU great Nick Collison earned a spot on the list, landing at No. 24.
The Athletic's Top 25 College Basketball Players of the 200s
T-25: Zion Williamson, Cooper Flagg (Duke)
24. Nick Collison (Kansas)
23. Michael Beasley (Kansas State)
22. JJ Redick (Duke)
21. Blake Griffin (Oklahoma)
20. Joakim Noah (Florida)
19. Jay Williams (Duke)
18. Emeka Okafor (UConn)
17. Russ Smith (Louisville)
16. Jimmer Fredette (BYU)
15. Adam Morrison (Gonzaga)
14. Shabazz Napier (UConn)
13. Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin)
12. Dwyane Wade (Marquette)
11. Doug McDermott (Creighton)
10. Kevin Durant (Texas)
9. Zach Edey (Purdue)
8. Tyler Hansbrough (North Carolina)
7. Shane Battier (Duke)
6. Jameer Nelson (Saint Joseph's)
5. Kemba Walker (UConn)
4. Anthony Davis (Kentucky)
3. Stephen Curry (Davidson)
2. Jalen Brunson (Villanova)
1. Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse)
Collison, who recently took home an NBA Finals ring as a special assistant in the Oklahoma City Thunder's front office, was a member of some of KU's best teams in recent memory.
He left a lasting mark on the program, graduating as KU's second all-time leading scorer and third all-time leading rebounder.
While Collison never captured that coveted national title — the Jayhawks fell to Syracuse and the list's No. 1 ranked player Carmelo Anthony in 2003 — his personal accolades alone landed him a spot on the rankings.
It comes as a surprise that no Bill Self-coached players were named on the list. Frank Mason III, for example, was the 2017 Wooden Award recipient and certainly deserving of a top 25 ranking.
Either way, it’s nice to see Collins' illustrious Jayhawk career receiving national recognition.