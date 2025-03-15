What Seed Will Kansas Be In the NCAA Tournament?
What Seed Will Kansas Be in March Madness?
Start with this - Kansas will be in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
That might not sound like much, but there are a whole lot of monster-name programs - Indiana, North Carolina, Texas - sweating it out right now.
It’s one thing to be - not to conference-shame or anything - Saint Mary’s or New Mexico and need that higher seed to possibly get out of the first weekend alive. It’s another to be Kansas and have the parts to beat anyone among the other 67 on the right day.
Obviously the Jayhawks haven’t been close to as good as their preseason No. 1 ranking, but the talent is there, Bill Self is still an all-time great basketball coach, and yes, absolutely, they should at least be in the Sweet 16 if they play up to their capabilities.
If Kansas basketball is still alive on Sunday, March 23, NOTHING else matters.
Not the gimmicky money grab conference tournament with its seizure-inducing floor, not the regular season inconsistencies, nothing.
So let’s do this. What seed will Kansas be? Count it out.
Teams that will absolutely, no-question be seeded higher than the Jayhawks.
Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Houston, Michigan State, Tennessee. Those seven will be a one or two seed.
And then it starts to get murky. In alphabetical order, Arizona, Clemson, Iowa State, Kentucky, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, St. John’s, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin. Those 16 will all be seeded higher than Kansas.
That means if the world give the Jayhawks every conceivable break, they’ll at best the last of the six seeds.
Kansas won't be a six seed.
Kansas won’t be a nine seed, either - that’s too low.
There’s a bucket of 11 teams - BYU, Creighton, Gonzaga, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, Saint Mary’s, UCLA, UConn - that will take up that one final six, the four sevens, the four eights, and two ten seeds.
In the realistic mix for that final six will be BYU and Memphis. At worst, one of those two will be a seven.
If the NCAA Tournament Committee really goes by the NET Rankings as much as they supposedly do, then Illinois should get a seven. Gonzaga - who’s WAY too high in the NET at 8 - or Saint Mary’s might get close, but they’ll both be in the 8-9 seed range.
As of right now, the next highest-ranked NET team in that bunch after Gonzaga and Illinois is …
Kansas. Assume the Jayhawks will be a 7-seed.