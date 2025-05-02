Kansas and Oregon 'Leading The Way' In Recruitment of Elite International Prospect
Kansas already has a loaded incoming 2025 recruiting class headlined by the nation’s top-ranked prospect in combo guard Darryn Peterson (according to 247 Sports).
Forward Samis Calderon (73rd) technically rounds out the class, but fellow forward Bryson Tiller (42nd in the Class of 2024) enrolled at Kansas early and ultimately redshirted this past season, but is originally a Class of 2025 prospect.
Nonetheless, head coach Bill Self and his staff aren’t done yet, and they’re reportedly turning to an international prospect to potentially put the finishing touches on their incoming high school recruiting class in Italy’s Dame Sarr.
A 6-foot-7 wing who has been suiting up professionally for FC Barcelona, Sarr has been known in recruiting circles for some time, but officially burst onto the scene last month at the Nike Hoop Summit.
In early April, Sarr traveled to Portland for the Nike Hoop Summit as a member of Team World. In an opportunity to showcase his abilities against competition his age (he’s 18 years old) in front of NBA and college scouts, Sarr put together a spectacular performance, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds, and a steal.
A two-way threat, Sarr utilizes a wiry-strong frame, exceptional length, and solid athleticism to dominate on both ends, while stretching defenses with a pure shooting stroke.
Sarr’s showing at the Nike Hoop Summit catapulted him up to 31st on ESPN’s latest NBA Draft Big Board, but after opting to not declare for the draft, he’s set his sights on college basketball, and appears to be choosing between Kansas and Orgeon, according to Joe Tipton on On3 Sports.
Tipton, a recruiting insider, says that “the two schools leading the way here are Oregon and Kansas.” Sarr is rated by On3 as the No. 17 overall recruit in the 2025 class. Tipton added that “a decision is expected relatively soon.”