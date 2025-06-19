Kansas Point Guard Dajuan Harris Jr. Pens Farewell to Jayhawk Fans
After a six-year stint that included three Big 12 regular season titles and a national championship in 2022, Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. has officially concluded his time in Lawrence.
Harris posted a farewell video to Jayhawk fans on his Instagram earlier this week, thanking them for their support over the past several years.
Harris was an enigmatic player for many Jayhawks fans during his time at KU, often revered for his passing ability and defensive effort but criticized for his hesitancy and limitations on offense. But despite the occasional consternation among fans, there’s no denying Harris left an impact on the program.
Harris – who was a late recruiting addition to KU’s 2019 class after previously committing to Missouri State – leaves Kansas as the school’s all-time leader in minutes (5,154) and games played (173). He’s also second all-time in assists (865) behind only Aaron Miles.
Harris was a three-time All-Big 12 Defensive Team honoree (including the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year), a three-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honoree, and three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree.
However, it’s Harris’ contributions to the 2022 national championship team that will forever be remembered.
In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Harris averaged 6.5 points on 50% shooting from the field and 54.5% from three. He also averaged 3 assists and 1.3 steals, while providing outstanding defensive coverage of opponents’ top scorers.
As the starting point guard, he offered a steady hand leading an offense that included KU greats Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, and fan-favorite Christian Braun.
Harris represented KU admirably on and off the court these past several years, and he’ll be an easy player (and person) to root for as his career moves forward.