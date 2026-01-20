Kansas Rated Most Efficient Offense in the Big 12

Kansas basketball has always been known for its phenomenal defense, but that is especially the case in the last few years, as the Jayhawks struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm. Time and time again, scoring droughts and lack of efficiency killed Kansas, but their defense kept it competitive.

Fortunately for the Jayhawks, this year is looking to be different. Since conference play has started, the Jayhawks have the most efficient offense in the Big 12, per Torvik. Although Bill Self and Co. experienced a couple of brutal losses, his squad has been on quite the run in the last week.

After finally getting Darryn Peterson back into the mix, the Jayhawks are getting their full strength back and finally finding a proper balance.



The two biggest factors that go into this efficient offense are the rotations made by Coach Self and the unselfishness Jayhawk fans are seeing unfold.

Over the past week, Self has cut his rotation down to seven players. Peterson, Melvin Council Jr., Tre White, Bryson Tiller, and Flory Bidunga all still start for the squad. The only two coming off the bench now are Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell, who have both been very productive.

This short rotation helps keep consistency throughout the game, and the seven players that see the floor are productive every game.



Jayhawk fans are also now seeing steadiness in this Jayhawks offense as well. It took the Jayhawks the first few games to figure out how to play with Peterson, but now everything seems to be clicking.

In last week’s dominant wins over Iowa State and Baylor, multiple players had double-digit games, and four starters scored double digits in the upset win over the Cyclones.



Scoring droughts have hurt Jayhawks teams over the last few years, so if they can limit those like they did last week, the potential is through the roof for this team.

Kansas is starting to find its rhythm at the right time. Yes, March is a long way away, but it is a good thing to see this now, as the Jayhawks are starting to enter the gauntlet that the Big 12 is.

The best part about this team is that defense leads to offense. After a few rough outings, changes have been made on that end of the floor as well, and it seems they have figured out how to fluster teams as they did with Iowa State.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out on the road as the Jayhawks face-off against Colorado in Boulder tomorrow night.