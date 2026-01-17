Why Kansas Fans Shouldn’t Buy Into the New-Look Jayhawks Just Yet

This week marked arguably the most impressive stretch of the season for Kansas basketball. The Jayhawks played fantastically as a group, pulling off home wins against No. 2 Iowa State and Baylor within a matter of days.



Not only did the team's defensive struggles disappear, but KU also received a boost on the offensive end from Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga, who are finally learning how to play together. It has been an incredibly encouraging period following a rough start to conference play.

Despite the clear improvements, though, there is still a lot that must be fixed. Kansas fans should not fully buy into the new-look Jayhawks until they prove they can win on the road.

Kansas' Road Struggles Still Persist

Winning in Allen Fieldhouse is often second nature to Bill Self and Co. There is a reason it is considered one of the best home-court advantages in all of American sports.



However, when the Jayhawks have played away from the Phog, the results have not been encouraging. KU currently holds a 1-3 record in true road games this season.

In all three losses — which came against North Carolina, UCF, and West Virginia — the Jayhawks led late in the first half before collapsing after the break. Those games proved that Self still has work to do in preparing his team for road environments.



The lone win away from home came against NC State last month, a contest in which Melvin Council Jr. broke out for a career-high 36 points in an overtime thriller. While not every win is going to be pretty, performances like that are rare and should not be expected.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) slaps the scoreboard after the game against Baylor Bears inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 16, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The losses to UCF and West Virginia were as unacceptable as they come. The Mountaineers are one of the worst teams in the Big 12, yet it was still evident that KU is a completely different team away from the Fieldhouse.



The Iowa State win was the best of the season, aside from perhaps the victory over Tennessee at the Players Era Festival, but the reality is that Bill Self is 13-2 against AP Top 5 teams in Allen Fieldhouse all-time. Even the best Jayhawk teams have consistently taken down formidable opponents at home.

The same cannot be said on the road, as the Jayhawks now hold a 6-15 record in true conference road games dating back to the 2023-24 campaign.



Next up is a late-night matchup against Colorado in Boulder, a contest that feels like a potential trap game for the Jayhawks. Although KU will likely enter as a heavy favorite, it will be telling to see whether this new version of it can carry its success outside of Lawrence or if it remains exclusive to its home court.