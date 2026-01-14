Bill Self Highlights Biggest Moment of Kansas vs Iowa State Matchup

Going into Tuesday's matchup between Kansas and Iowa State, there were several glaring weaknesses the Jayhawks needed to fix. While rebounding and a few other areas remained a concern, one aspect where KU clearly excelled against the Cyclones was its hustle.



Unlike other times throughout the season, the Jayhawks consistently outhustled their opponent and made the little plays that do not show up on the box score but lead to winning basketball.

There were several examples of that last night, but one in particular stood out to head coach Bill Self in his postgame interview. He recalled a moment early in the first half when Elmarko Jackson dove for a loose ball to save a basket on the defensive end, which in turn led to a 3-pointer from Tre White on the other side.



"The play of the game was Elmarko Jackson getting that 20/80 ball. Instead of giving up two points, it ended up being three points. That's the best play in the game, maybe the best play we've had this season."

The play reminded Self of a similar moment from last season against Iowa State, when Dajuan Harris made a diving effort that produced a similar energy play and hyped up the crowd.



"It's the best play anybody's made this year, and he didn't even get two points out of it," Self continued. "So, if you guys remember last year, we had a similar play against them, when [Dajuan Harris] dove, and then I think [Flory Bidunga] dove, and then [David Coit] threw the lob to [KJ Adams]. A very similar type of play in the game last year. That was the best play of that game, for sure."

Jackson's effort was evident all night, even with a less-than-great offensive performance. He finished the game with a team-high four steals, all of which came in the first half, in addition to eight points and two assists. This was a much-needed showing for the redshirt sophomore, who had averaged just 2.4 points on 28.6% field goal shooting across his seven prior outings.

While the play Self praised him for will not appear in the stat sheet, it is one that will be remembered for the rest of the season and beyond. It highlighted just how gritty and intense the team can be when it plays with a purpose.



Although this group still has plenty to prove to show it belongs among the top teams in the Big 12, Tuesday night's performance was certainly a good start.