Kansas Basketball Signs First Transfer of the 2025 Offseason

The Jayhawks have signed Jayden Dawson, a junior guard from Loyola-Chicago. This is the first signee of the 2025 offseason for Kansas.

Cooper Perdew

Mar 15, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; Loyola Chicago Ramblers guard Jayden Dawson (1) leaps to pass the bal as VCU Rams forward Luke Bamgboye (9) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jayden Dawson, a guard from Loyola Chicago, is the first transfer portal signee for Bill Self and his team, Kansas Basketball announced on Saturday.

Dawson, a 6-foot-4 junior and Omaha, NE native, marks the beginning of the Jayhawks' dive into the transfer portal of the 2025 offseason.

He's a combo guard that spent his first three years of eligibility with Loyola-Chicago and will now be a new face in the Kansas backcourt that lost a lot of talent to graduation and the transfer portal.

Last season with the Ramblers, Dawson played and started in 32 games and led the team in scoring. He averaged 13.9 per game and shot 41% from the field and 36.3% from three, while gathering 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Dawson was also named to the All-Atlantic 10 Conference second team.

Jayhawks Head Coach, Bill Self, weighed in on Dawson's signing according to Michael Swain of 24/7 Sports.

"We are so excited about Jayden," Self said in the release. "He had an excellent year at Loyola Chicago. He's got good size, plays any perimeter position and can shoot the ball. Jayden is a great start to our portal signing."

A Closer Look at Some of Dawson's Highlights

Although Dawson is the first signee for Kansas in the 2025 offseason as of right now, Bill Self and his staff are staying active in the transfer portal. The Jayhawks have also received a commitment from Illinois transfer, Tre White.

Cooper Perdew
COOPER PERDEW

Cooper is a sophomore at the University of Alabama, pursuing a career in sports media. Originally from Manilla, Iowa, he is passionate about all things sports and brings an in-depth understanding of various leagues. Cooper is an avid follower of college athletics, golf, and the UFC. He’s currently serving as a writer and contributor for Kansas Jayhawks On SI.

