Future Kansas Basketball Star Mocked as No. 1 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft
Kansas basketball hasn’t even had Darryn Peterson step on the court yet, but the buzz surrounding him continues to grow.
ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently released his early 2026 NBA mock draft, and he has the future Jayhawk going No. 1 overall.
Peterson, a 6-foot-5 guard from Prolific Prep, has been dominant this season, proving why he’s one of the best high school players in the country.
He recently climbed to No. 2 in the 247Sports rankings and is making a strong case to eventually surpass A.J. Dybantsa as the top player in the 2025 class. With an elite scoring ability, smooth ball-handling, and high basketball IQ, Peterson has all the tools to be a future NBA star.
For Givony, Peterson’s skill set stands out among his peers. He has the ability to score at all three levels, create for teammates, and defend at a high level, making him an ideal prospect for the modern NBA.
His performances for Prolific Prep, where he is averaging over 30 points per game, have only strengthened the belief that he could be the top pick in two years.
Kansas fans have plenty to be excited about. Peterson is set to arrive in Lawrence for the 2025-26 season, and if he continues on his current trajectory, he could be one of the most impactful freshmen the program has seen in years.
While the 2026 NBA Draft is still a long way off, the early projections indicate that Kansas is about to have a future No. 1 pick on its hands.
If Peterson lives up to expectations, he won’t be in college for long before making the jump to the NBA.