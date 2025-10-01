Trent Perry Commits to Kansas Basketball: What He Brings and How He Fits
Kansas basketball has landed its second commitment in the 2026 recruiting class in just a few days.
4-star wing prospect Trent Perry pledged to the Jayhawks on Wednesday afternoon over Maryland and TCU, joining point guard Taylen Kinney as the second member of Bill Self's upcoming freshman class.
A rising senior at Link Academy in Missouri, Perry had quickly become a coveted KU recruiting target in recent months.
Kansas offered him in August, and he scheduled an official visit soon after for the weekend of Sept. 12. Following the trip, Perry became convinced that the University of Kansas was the right fit for him.
Ranked No. 120 overall in 247 Sports' 2026 recruiting class, Perry grades out as a lower-end 4-star prospect but one with plenty of upside.
At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, he is somewhat undersized for a wing, yet his 7-foot-1 wingspan gives him massive defensive potential. His length and instincts make him an intriguing prospect on that end of the floor.
Offensively, Perry's jump shot is still developing and likely won't be his forte early in college. However, he consistently finds ways to score around the rim, whether it be by driving into the paint or cleaning up teammates' misses with offensive rebounds.
His athleticism and strong vertical allow him to play bigger than his frame suggests, giving him the makings of an ideal glue guy for a Self-coached team.
Though he is originally from Texas, Perry is playing just a few hours from Lawrence at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. That stage should give him more exposure as a senior, and if he continues to develop, his stock could rise in national recruiting rankings.
While Perry's commitment is not quite as significant as landing a 5-star like Kinney, he has the tools to become a long-term contributor for the Jayhawks.
On the Nike EYBL circuit, he competed with MoKan Elite, the same grassroots program that produced KU legends Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji. Both of those players were underrated prospects coming out of high school but developed into stars under Self, and Kansas hopes Perry could follow a similar path in Lawrence.
"They say they want to see me develop my shot and my handle and I agree with that completely," Perry said after his visit last month. "I'm excited to see the atmosphere because I know that Kansas is up there with all the great schools so I'm really excited to see that and all of the things they have that could help me develop and get to the next level."