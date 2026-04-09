Kansas Transfer Portal: Jayhawks Secure Visit from High-Scoring Guard Kameron Taylor

Bill Self and the Kansas basketball staff have landed their first visit from a player in the transfer portal this offseason as the Jayhawks will play host to UNC-Asheville guard Kameron Taylor this weekend. The news was first announced by 247Sports National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Dushawn London via X on Tuesday night.

As a sophomore this past season for the Bulldogs, Taylor led the Big South Conference in scoring with an average of 18.9 points per game. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

His efforts earned him First Team All-Big South honors this year after previously being named to the Big South All-Freshman Team the year before.

On3.com currently ranks Taylor as the No. 78 prospect available in their transfer portal industry rankings. He is represented by agent James Conley Jr. – who happens to work for the same sports agency (Goodwin Sports) as KU recruiting target Tyran Stokes’ agent Aaron Goodwin.

Why He’s a Fit

Taylor would be a good addition to next year’s roster because of his athleticism and scoring ability. Standing at 6-foot-7, Taylor has an excellent vertical jump and showcased that many times throughout the season.

He’s also got a quick first step, gets to the rim, and is great at drawing fouls.

He shot 224 free throws this year for the Bulldogs, making 157 of them (70.1%). That’s an average of 7.0 free throw attempts per game, a number that would have led all KU players this season.

He is not shy about dunking the ball either and would likely have Kansas fans on their feet in Allen Fieldhouse with his knack for highlight-reel type of plays.

19 year old 6’7 Guard Kameron Taylor is one of the most intriguing longterm NBA Draft Prospects.



For the season Taylor averaged 19/5/3 while also averaging 22/4/3 while shooting 47% from the field an 35% from three on 5 attempts a game in Big South play.



Taylor is one of the… pic.twitter.com/p1rZQW9vPz — KJ (@KJScouting) March 28, 2026

Concerns

Taylor has a pretty thin frame at 185 pounds, which could make him susceptible against Big 12 level competition. Should he commit, he’ll need to add some weight and muscle through KU’s strength and conditioning program this summer if he wants to maximize his potential playing in the Big 12 Conference.

Taylor also is not a strong 3-point shooter. He averaged just 28.1% from behind the arc this past season – though it was a slight improvement from his freshman year when he averaged 24.1%.

KU needs players who can shoot from deep, particularly at the wing spot that Taylor would be playing at. If he can continue to improve his outside shot, that would quiet a lot of the concerns about his game.

Other Schools Interested

Taylor is currently receiving interest from Florida State, Michigan, Texas, and several others. Reportedly, he has already held a Zoom call with the Florida State staff and plans to visit Tallahassee after Lawrence.

There is no shortage of interest for Taylor it appears. And if KU hopes to receive a commitment from this coveted transfer, their best chance will likely be to secure one while he’s on campus this weekend.