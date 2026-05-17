Kansas the Latest School to Offer Rising 2028 Center Yann Kamagate

Kansas became the latest school to enter the recruitment of one of the most highly rated big men in the class of 2028. Yann Kamagate received his 11th Division I offer earlier this week from KU, building on an already impressive scholarship list.

7-1 Yann Kamagate #StFrancis has picked up an offer from Kansas @yann_kamag46946 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/pcL8RZTKz8 — Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) May 14, 2026

A native of Burkina Faso, Kamagate has broken out on the AAU circuit in recent weeks. Playing for Compton Magic, he is averaging 13.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks through the first two sessions of Adidas 3SSB.



Kamagate is just 16 years old and is already attracting attention from NBA scouts. Although he is listed as a 2028 graduate at St. Francis High School in La Canada Flintridge, California, exceptional athletes like him often reclassify up a year.

Reportedly standing at 7-foot, 230 pounds, Kamagate is expected to be a star on both ends of the floor at the collegiate level. He can score with his back to the basket or off putbacks as a dunker, in addition to his elite rim-protecting ability.

He may not be as polished as some other players in his class, but Kamagate has received high praise from scouts in recent weeks. Some have even compared him to NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo because of his length and athleticism at such a young age.



Considering he already holds offers from programs like North Carolina, Arizona, and Houston, landing him will be difficult for Bill Self and his coaching staff. However, the Jayhawks have been among the top high school recruiters in the country over the past several years, making this an interesting race to watch.