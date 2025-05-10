Oregon Analyst Predicts Kansas Basketball to Land International Star
With multiple roster spots to fill for the upcoming season, the Kansas Jayhawks have their sights set on Italian phenom Dame Sarr. He left FC Barcelona in Spain without the club's permission and is expected to go the college route rather than enter the NBA Draft.
Sarr was recently on KU's campus for an official visit, the first he has taken to any school. While Oregon was once considered the fiercest competition in the race for Sarr, the Jayhawks' chances of landing the 6-foot-6 guard are growing increasingly likely.
Jayhawk fans received promising news when On3 analyst Collin King placed a prediction for Sarr to end up at Kansas in an X post.
Signing with FC Barcelona at 16, the Italian standout boasts quite a resume for his age. He averaged 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in Liga ACB in 2024-25. Last month, Sarr quickly caught the eyes of scouts after stringing together some impressive performances at the Nike Hoops Summit.
Sarr is an uber-athletic wing with incredible physical tools. His offensive game is still fairly raw, but he has plenty of time to refine it.
If Oregon insiders think the Ducks are out on Sarr, Kansas should have excellent odds to land Sarr.
Another encouraging sign is that Oregon recently added Sean Stewart, a 6-foot-9 forward who started 30 games at Ohio State last season, meaning head coach Dana Altman may be going in a different direction.
Schools like Duke and Illinois were initially viewed as frontrunners in his recruitment, but Kansas jumped in and appears to lead. Sarr and ballyhooed freshman Darryn Peterson would quickly form one of the best young duos that Bill Self has ever coached.