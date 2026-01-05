Kansas' Troubling Road Woes Could Ruin Its Fate In Big 12 Play

Although Kansas has long been dominant at Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks have struggled mightily in road games in recent years. Saturday's loss to UCF in the Big 12 opener marked KU's 14th conference road loss in its last 20 tries, dating back to the 2023-24 season (6-14).



Those struggles away from home have become a serious concern and could once again prevent the Jayhawks from finishing near the top of the Big 12 standings.

Nov 26, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2025 Players Era Festival third place game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas' trip to Orlando was viewed as one of the more manageable road games on its conference schedule. While UCF has a high-octane offense and built a strong resume through the first two months of the season, KU turned in its worst defensive performance of the year since the loss at North Carolina in early November, and this outing was a troubling sign with a brutal stretch of road games still ahead.



The Jayhawks still must travel to face No. 1 Arizona and No. 3 Iowa State in conference play, and the difficulty does not stop there. Later this month, the team will head to Manhattan to take on Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum.

While the Wildcats are far from a powerhouse, KU has struggled in that building since Jerome Tang took over in Manhattan, losing each of the past three road matchups against its in-state rival. The program will also travel to Texas Tech in February, the same environment where the Jayhawks suffered a 29-point loss during the 2024 season.



The loss to UCF further emphasized just how unforgiving Big 12 play can be this season. There are no easy road games, and no opponent can be taken lightly on any given night.

And although some fans might not want to admit it, the Fieldhouse has lost some of its magic in recent years. KU lost three games at home last year and was unable to come out victorious vs. UConn this past December.



Head coach Bill Self has yet to solve the Jayhawks' road woes, and the issue is becoming increasingly necessary to resolve as conference play ramps up. If these struggles continue, the Jayhawks could once again find themselves finishing in the middle of the Big 12 standings with a record hovering around .500.

