3 Key Numbers from Kansas Overtime Thriller vs UCF
Escaping by the skin of its teeth, Kansas (21-11, 11-9 Big 12) pulled out a 98-94 overtime win over UCF (17-16, 7-13 Big 12) to punch its ticket to the third round of the Big 12 Tournament – where Arizona is patiently waiting.
A nail-biter of a contest, the Jayhawks needed every one of their 98 points to get past the Knights, and here are three key numbers (aside from the ever-important 98) that explain just how Kansas got it done:
AJ Storr: 19 points
After putting up 16.8 points per game as a sophomore at Wisconsin, 6-foot-6 guard AJ Storr transferred into Kansas – and it's been anything but smooth sailing. Averaging just 5.6 points per game during the regular season, Storr’s junior campaign had been somewhat underwhelming.
But, that all changed on Wednesday night. Pouring in a season-high 19 points off the bench on 7-for-11 shooting, including three triples, Storr helped his squad to an overtime escape over UCF. Most importantly, Storr’s performance showed that he’s ready to make a true impact for the Jayhawks – and there’s no better time for that to happen than in March.
Kansas Second Chance Points: 17
In Kansas’ first two matchups against UCF, it averaged a mind-boggling 18.5 rebounds. As for the Big 12 Tournament matchup between the two squads, well it was more of the same, as the Jayhawks snagged 17 offensive boards, led by six from KJ Adams.
Taking advantage of UCF’s lack of size, Kansas’ pair of big men Hunter Dickinson (three offensive boards) and Flory Bidunga (four offensive boards) each lived on the offensive glass alongside Adams, and the trio’s ability to crash all night helped the Jayhawks to 17 second chance points.
Kansas Three Point Shots: 12
Kansas’ 12 triples on Wednesday night were its second most of the entire season.
The Jayhawks were led by Zeke Mayo, who continued his stellar play, going 5-for-7 from deep, and scoring a team-high 24 total points.
But a surprising duo of Hunter Dickinson - season-high three triples - and AJ Storr (three triples) supplemented Mayo’s long distance attack, and helped Kansas squeak out the win.