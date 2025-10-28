Kansas vs Fort Hays State: What to Know Before the Allen Fieldhouse Clash
There was plenty of anticipation surrounding Friday's scrimmage between No. 19 Kansas and No. 11 Louisville to see how the Jayhawks would fare against a top-tier opponent.
KU played thoroughly well throughout the game and came away with an impressive 90-82 victory, quieting some of the early-season doubts. Now, the Jayhawks will play a tune-up exhibition to round out the preseason slate before their season opener on Nov. 3.
The matchup will feature Kansas facing off against the Division II Fort Hays State Tigers, which is a university based out of Hays, Kansas.
What to Know About Fort Hays State
The Tigers compete at the Division II level in the NCAA and are coming off a 22-10 season last year. They are led by head coach Mark Johnson, who is entering his 25th season at the helm and holds an impressive 473-230 overall record all-time.
Kansas vs. Fort Hays State History
The Jayhawks and Tigers partake in scrimmages like these fairly often, but KU has never lost to them, boasting an 11-0 record all-time in exhibitions (2-0 in non-exhibitions).
The last time these two teams squared off was in 2023, when KU won by a score of 73-55. It was a fairly close contest considering it was a Division II opponent, as the Tigers outscored Self and Co. in the second half 32-30.
What to Look Out For Tonight
While the game will likely be decided before halftime and doesn't count toward the team's overall record, there are still some things to watch out for.
The Jayhawks made their unofficial season debut against Louisville and showed both clear strengths and glaring weaknesses. One major question entering the season is whether KU can consistently shoot the 3-ball.
Aside from freshman star Darryn Peterson, only one other Jayhawk hit a 3-pointer against the Cardinals. It is important for Peterson's supporting cast to start converting open looks when called upon so opposing defenses cannot sell out defensively and double-team him.
Tonight's game could also be the only time fans see redshirt candidates like Corbin Allen take the floor this season, since players can still compete in friendly matchups without burning their redshirt.
Another storyline worth monitoring is the status of Jayden Dawson and Paul Mbiya, who were expected to be big-time contributors this offseason but appeared in only two minutes against Louisville.
