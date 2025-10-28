3 First-Year Kansas Basketball Players Who Could Play Against Fort Hays
Kansas basketball is coming off a 90-82 scrimmage victory over Louisville on the road. The Cardinals, ranked No. 11 in the country, were certainly a tough first test for Bill Self's squad, and he made sure to treat it like a real game.
The Jayhawks' rotation only featured eight players, aside from two who saw limited minutes. Even though KU held the lead for most of the night, it was still a relatively tight contest, as Self wanted his group to handle a high-level opponent.
That likely won't be the case today against Fort Hays State, a Division II school based out of Hays, Kansas. The Jayhawks and Tigers occasionally play exhibition contests to prepare each program for the season ahead.
It goes without saying that the blue blood Jayhawks are far more talented on paper than the Tigers, which means Self could experiment with his lineup and give some of his newer players extended run, especially those who might not see consistent minutes once the regular season begins.
Jayhawk fans should get a good look at these three new faces tonight.
Samis Calderon
A 6-foot-8 forward who most recently played at Overtime Elite, Calderon was one of six freshmen to sign with KU's 2026 class.
He hails from Brazil and is very athletic, though his offensive game is still a work in progress. At OTE in the 2024–25 season, he averaged 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds, showcasing his ability to run the floor and make hustle plays with ease.
It should be interesting to see where Calderon slots into the lineup, if at all, since he didn't appear in a single minute against the Cardinals.
Nginyu Ngala
The 26-year-old point guard from Laurentian University in Canada was one of the more surprising additions of the offseason. He committed in July and was largely viewed as a depth piece at point guard.
MORE: Kansas Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup, Rotation & Roster Tracker
Though undersized at 5-foot-10, Ngala is a sharp 3-point shooter and crafty playmaker who uses his quickness and vision to his advantage.
Corbin Allen
Allen is a 6-foot-5 wing prospect out of Oak Park High School, where he set the school's all-time scoring record, surpassing former Jayhawk Ochai Agbaji in the process.
He is viewed as a long-term developmental piece and could even redshirt this season. Because of that, this exhibition might be the only opportunity Allen gets to showcase his abilities in front of the Jayhawk faithful this year.