How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Fort Hays State Exhibition Game
The first step of Kansas' 2025-26 season went in the right direction on Friday, defeating Louisville 90-82 on the road in an exhibition game.
Now the Jayhawks get one more exhibition opportunity on Tuesday against Fort Hays State before beginning the regular season on Nov. 3 against Green Bay. This time, the home crowd at Allen Fieldhouse will get their first look at a revamped Kansas roster, which was led by freshman Darryn Peterson with 26 points against Louisville.
Peterson is one of nine newcomers brought in this offseason by head coach Bill Self, who added three transfers and six freshmen. Kansas is ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll, its lowest preseason ranking since 2008-09.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Kansas vs. Fort Hays State
- Who: No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0 in exhibitions) vs. Fort Hays State (0-0)
- What: Second and final exhibition game for Kansas
- When: Tuesday, October 28 at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, Kan.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (For subscription information, CLICK HERE)
- TV announcers: Steven Davis (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst), Curtis Lorenz (producer/director)
- Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play), Greg Gurley (analyst), Steve Kincaid (producer/engineer)
- Last season: Kansas went 21-13 overall and finished sixth in the Big 12 with an 11-9 conference record. The Jayhawks earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 79-72 to No. 10 seed Arkansas in the Round of 64. Fort Hays State went 22-10 overall and 12-7 in MIAA play. The Tigers won the MIAA championship as the No. 2 seed, but lost their first NCAA Tournament game to MSU Moorhead.
- Series history: Kansas leads the all-time series 13-0, with all games being played in Lawrence. In the last matchup on Nov. 1, 2023, Kansas won 73-55 behind 21 points from Kevin McCullar Jr. and a double-double from Hunter Dickinson.
Meet the coaches
- Mark Johnson, Fort Hays State: Johnson has a 473-230 overall record and a 300-174 record in conference play entering his 25th season at Fort Hays State. The Tigers have won at least 21 games in each of the last four seasons, including four top-four conference finishes and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Johnson is Fort Hays State's all-time coaching wins leader for men's basketball, and was named 2009-10 and 2012-13 MIAA Coach of the Year.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self has a 609-148 overall record and a 283-83 record in Big 12 play across 22 seasons at Kansas, including two national championships, 16 regular season Big 12 titles and eight Big 12 tournament titles. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, and has been named AP National Coach of the Year twice. He was previously the head coach of Illinois, Tulsa and Oral Roberts.
Leading scorers
Kansas Jayhawks (based on first exhibition game)
- G Darryn Peterson (26 points), G Tre White (14 points), F Flory Bidunga (14 points), F Bryson Tiller (12 points), G Elmarko Jackson (11 points), G Melvin Council Jr. (11 points)
Fort Hays State (returners from 2024-25)
- G Kyle Grill (11.6 ppg), F Dan Makuna (6 ppg), G Lucas Hammeke (3.6 ppg), G Muhamed Kante (2.7 ppg), F Eli Lawson (2.0 ppg)