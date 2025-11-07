Kansas women’s basketball hosting local 5-star recruit
Kansas women’s basketball head coach Brandon Schneider and his staff are hosting a big-time recruit this weekend in Lawrence.
Five-star guard Addison Bjorn will be on campus this weekend through Nov. 9 as she wraps up her final official visit before making her college decision.
The 6-foot-2 Bjorn is ranked as the No. 10 player in the country, according to ESPN. She plays high school basketball at Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, which is located less than an hour away from KU’s campus in Lawrence.
Last year, Bjorn 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.3 steals as she led her Park Hill South team to an undefeated 28-0 record before losing in the state championship to Staley High.
Bjorn was recognized as the 2024-25 Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year for her stellar performance throughout her junior season.
Bjorn has also been a big performer on the international stage, winning three gold medals with USA Women’s Basketball as a member of the 2023 U16 team, the 2024 U17 team, and 2025 U19 team.
Is Kansas the favorite?
KU is one of seven schools competing for Bjorn’s services. Her final list of contenders are some of the best programs in the country, including Iowa, UConn, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Duke, and Texas.
Bjorn has completed visits to all six of her other schools but saved Kansas for last. And there may be good reason for that.
“I think I’ve always grown up a Kansas fan,” Bjorn told Talia Goodman of On3.com. “I had that in my blood, and just having my friends that are going there, I played high school basketball with a player up there, and one of my other teammates is also going there, so just girls that I’d love to play with.”
Based on her own words and the fact that she saved Kansas for her last visit, that should be an encouraging sign for KU’s chances as they aim to land a recruit who would be their most talented incoming prospect ever since rankings for high school basketball were first established.
Bjorn could be a true difference maker for this team alongside what is already a talented group of Jayhawks full of former five-star recruits such as S’Mya Nichols, Jaliya Davis, and Keeley Parks.
With the NCAA Early Signing Period approaching on Nov. 12, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Bjorn make a final decision not long after visiting this weekend.
If KU can lay out the red carpet and make a great final pitch, there’s a good chance she’ll be suiting up in crimson and blue next season.