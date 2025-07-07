KJ Adams' Role on Kansas Basketball Coaching Staff Revealed
Last month, head coach Bill Self said that recently graduated forward KJ Adams would be joining the Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff in some capacity for the 2025-26 season.
Although his official role was not immediately disclosed when the news first broke, it has since been confirmed that he will be working as a video assistant.
During an in-person interview posted by KSHB 41 News' Matt Foster, Adams explained what his position entails and how he will contribute to KU basketball.
“Just helping with doing clips and stuff. It’s really just whatever they need from me, I’m going to be there," Adams said. "Kind of just be helpful there, and then do a little bit of my recovery there, too.”
“I’m going to bring a different perspective to the coaching staff, just because I was there literally a couple of months ago," he added. "I can kind of get what the players had and how they’re feeling, get them the respect they usually wouldn’t have in a situation like mine.”
Adams, who tore his Achilles tendon in Kansas' season-ending loss to Arkansas in March Madness, planned to pursue a professional career in basketball once he finished college.
However, the injury is expected to sideline him for a year, so he’ll use the time to contribute to the program while focusing on his recovery and return to the court.
Being a four-year player and national champion at the university, Adams brings a unique perspective that he can share with current players.
Although he was often criticized for his offensive limitations and the team's struggles, Adams embodies what it means to be a Jayhawk and will be a terrific addition to the coaching staff.