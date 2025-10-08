Late Night in the Phog: Kansas Hosting Sharpshooting 2026 Recruit on Visit
Kansas basketball is still looking to make another splash in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
This month, the Jayhawks will host a number of players on campus for Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 17, and a new name has recently been added to the list of visitors expected to attend. 4-star shooting guard Luke Barnett from Mater Dei High School in California will be in Lawrence that weekend as part of an official visit with the program.
Luke Barnett: New Kansas Basketball Visitor
Barnett, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound rising senior, is ranked the No. 144 overall player in the 2026 class according to 247 Sports.
Known for his elite perimeter shooting, Barnett has earned a reputation as one of the best 3-point shooters in his class. His high, quick release makes it difficult for opposing defenses to contest his jumper.
He is extremely effective off the catch and is capable of occasionally driving to the rim to finish at the basket. Barnett is most effective off the ball and will need to work on his defense before arriving at the collegiate ranks.
In December, he set the Mater Dei basketball scoring record with a 55-point outing against Hoover, a game in which he hit 12 threes.
As a junior, Barnett averaged 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per contest, according to MaxPreps stats.
Another event that Barnett dominated was the California Live tournament, a three-day showcase at the end of June. He led Mater Dei to an undefeated 4-0 record in the event and scored 46 points with 10 makes from beyond the arc over eventual champion Salesian College Preparatory.
He is rated well outside the top 100 nationally and still needs to extend his game beyond his jumper. KU may seem something in his game that it thinks it can unlock.
Also expected to be on campus during Late Night in the Phog is star combo guard Ikenna Alozie, another highly touted member of the 2026 class.
He is likely no longer considered a top target for the coaching staff since 5-star phenom Taylen Kinney pledged to the Jayhawks, but there is no indication that the visit has been called off yet.
This is the first time Barnett and KU have been publicly linked to each other, so more information should come out soon. However, fans now have another name to look out for in what is already shaping up to be a historic Class of 2026 for Bill Self and Co.