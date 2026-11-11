Kansas Star Tyran Stokes Explains Why Kentucky Win Was ‘Personal’ for Him

Kansas obliterated No. 24 Kentucky 89-69 in last night's edition of the Champions Classic, marking the Jayhawks' fourth-straight win over the Wildcats in the annual in-season event. It was an absolute masterclass from Bill Self's squad from start to finish.

While Tre White dropped a career-high 30 points and couldn't miss, freshman phenom Tyran Stokes was probably the most effective Jayhawk on the court yesterday. He finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, knocking down four of his eight 3-point attempts and opening up opportunities for his teammates with his elite vision.



Although Stokes had a similar performance in the preseason with a 27-point showing against Duke, this was the most aggressive the KU faithful had seen him play at the collegiate level. He was going after loose balls and embracing the physicality all game long.

Tyran Stokes after hammering Kentucky in the Champions Classic:



"Kentucky? Who is that?? And if we see 'em in March?... 40" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ks3Wvhx4Uy — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 11, 2026

During his postgame press conference, Stokes didn't shy away from his disdain toward the Wildcats. Following an extensive recruiting battle for Stokes' services between Kansas and Kentucky — one the Jayhawks obviously prevailed in — he was eager to explain why this contest meant a little something extra to him.

"I'm pretty sure everyone obviously knows, for me, it was up to Kansas and Kentucky for my last two schools," Stokes told reporters after the win. "I'm from Louisville. I had a long recruiting process with Kentucky. So when I chose Kansas and I knew that game was going to be here, it was personal for sure. But we got the dub, played together great as a team. That's all that matters."

Stokes is originally from Louisville, and as he'd later explain, grew up a Cardinal fan. Combine that with the fact that he's now at Kansas, and it's easy to see why he had extra motivation against UK.

Coming out of Rainier Beach High School, Stokes was the consensus No. 1 recruit in his class and the most coveted prospect in the nation. Kentucky was perceived as the favorite to land him for quite some time, but Mark Pope was unable to close the deal in the end.



"Growing up, I was a UNC/Louisville fan. A lot of my family either likes Louisville or Kentucky, but I was on the Louisville side," Stokes added later in his press conference. "Growing up, you know the tradition and the rivalry that was between Louisville and Kentucky. Being from Louisville, I kind of still got that same emotion as if I was playing for Louisville."

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Ousmane N'diaye (19) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) go for the ball during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow 5-star freshman Taylen Kinney also happens to be from Kentucky, hailing from Newport. The two were working in tandem the entire game to fuel the Jayhawks' dominant showing.

Whether it's against Kentucky or a low-ranked opponent, Kansas fans want to see Stokes play with that same intensity every time he takes the floor this year. When he is engaged on both ends, the Jayhawks are a nightmare to defend.

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