Three Kansas Jayhawks Listed on ESPN's 2026 NBA Draft Big Board

The Kansas basketball program has had 24 alumni drafted into the NBA since 2010, making it one of the premier destinations for future pros. While the Jayhawks have not produced as many NBA stars as other blue bloods like Duke or Kentucky, they consistently rank among the top college programs in terms of active NBA players.



This year, KU will undoubtedly have at least one first-round pick and potentially a second-round selection as well. ESPN's Jeremy Woo released his big board for the upcoming NBA Draft earlier this week and placed three active Jayhawks inside the top 100.

Kansas Players in ESPN's Top 100 Big Board

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) gestures to a teammate as BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) defends during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson: No. 1 Overall

The first KU player to appear on the big board is obviously Darryn Peterson, a projected top-2 pick. The freshman from Canton, Ohio, has drawn some criticism due to his recent injury absences, but he remains one of the most talented prospects scouts have evaluated in years.



"For now, Peterson's outstanding shot-creation skills and All-NBA upside appear to outweigh those concerns," Woo wrote. "A healthy close to the campaign on a Kansas team with real postseason aspirations could further separate him, but the current roller coaster has kept the door open for other candidates in a strong class. Peterson's unusual poise, athleticism and shotmaking bona fides make him one of the most advanced teenage guards in recent memory. In his best moments, it doesn't feel like a tough call at the top of the draft; NBA teams would simply like to see more of him."

Through 13 games, Peterson is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, establishing himself as one of the best one-and-done players in program history. He scores with ease and is one of the most efficient guards in college basketball.



It goes without saying that Peterson will hear his name called fairly quickly by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The only question is whether he will go No. 1 overall or if that honor will belong to BYU star AJ Dybantsa, his longtime rival dating back to high school.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) reacts after blocking a shot by Arizona Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flory Bidunga: No. 37 Overall

Projected near the middle of the board is Flory Bidunga, the Jayhawks' vastly improved starting big man. The Congo native has made major strides in his game as a sophomore, averaging 14.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per night after playing in a bench role as a freshman.



The former 5-star recruit is able to use his long wingspan to rank among the nation's top shot blockers and has developed into a stronger scorer in the post. Bidunga is also an explosive lob threat who runs the floor well and thrives in transition.

Although he stands at 6-foot-9 and is slightly undersized for a traditional center, his athleticism and energy could make him an intriguing late-round selection. At the very least, he should generate significant G League interest if he declares.

Tre White: No. 87 Overall

Checking in at No. 87, this projection technically places White outside the top-60 draft range. Regardless, it is a noteworthy inclusion for a player who has not received much draft buzz.



A three-time transfer, White has played at four schools in as many years but has found his best fit in Lawrence. The hybrid forward is shooting a career-high 42.0% from 3-point range while posting career-best averages in rebounds (7.0) and points (14.2).

White is a strong point-of-attack defender with a smooth shooting stroke and could be viewed as a developmental 3-and-D prospect by scouts. Most mock drafts featuring Kansas players only include Peterson and Bidunga, so White's appearance on ESPN's board suggests he may get some professional looks when his collegiate career concludes.