Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Utah

No. 11 Kansas is set to host Utah in Allen Fieldhouse this afternoon, a few days after pulling off a massive win over Texas Tech on the road. Bill Self and the Jayhawks have won six in a row and are looking to extend that streak to seven games over a Utes squad that is 1-8 in Big 12 play.



Here at Kansas On SI, we will be tracking the game live with periodic score updates. Refresh this page constantly if you are unable to watch the game and want to know the score.

First Half

N/A

Second Half

N/A

Dec 16, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Towson Tigers guard Jack Doumbia Jr. (21) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

How to Watch Kansas vs. Utah

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

Channel: FOX

Link: Watch FOX

Kansas vs. Utah Basketball Preview

Kansas is 17-5 and ranks third in the Big 12 with a 7-2 record in conference action. It has won its last six contests, including marquee victories over ranked schools BYU, Iowa State, and Texas Tech.



Projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson leads the charge for the Jayhawks, averaging 21.1 points and 4.3 rebounds on otherworldly efficiency. Other top contributors include Flory Bidunga (14.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG), Tre White (14.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG), and Melvin Council Jr. (13.8 PPG, 5.0 APG).

Utah, on the other hand, has not had much success following its 5-0 start. Since then, the Utes have gone 4-13 and 1-8 since conference play began. Its worst losses have come against mid-majors like Cal Poly and Grand Canyon.



The Utes boast a strong backcourt powered by Terrence Brown (21.4 PPG, 4.0 APG) and Don McHenry (18.1 PPG, 40.6% 3PT) but otherwise lack production. They have the bottom-ranked defense in the Big 12 and rank No. 123 in KenPom overall.