'MADE FOR MARCH' Docuseries Will Be a Must-Watch for Kansas Basketball Fans

It was recently announced that Kansas would be one of two college basketball programs (along with Michigan) featured in a new four-part docuseries airing on Paramount+ this spring titled “MADE FOR MARCH.”

Camera crews will be following the teams around throughout the remainder of the Big 12 and Big Ten regular season and into postseason play as the two fight their way through the NCAA Tournament to earn a national championship by season’s end.

“The series will feature unprecedented off-court access, exclusive game footage and interviews, and coverage of key regular season, conference and postseason matchups in the Big 12 and Big Ten,” according to the press release. “For the first time, cameras follow both teams across an entire season, capturing the intensity, pressure and passion on the road to and through the post-season.”

The series will stream over four weeks on Paramount+ starting April 4 and then air on CBS at the following dates and times (Central Time):

• Episode 101: Saturday, April 4 | 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Episode 102: Sunday, April 5 | 3:30-4:30 p.m.

• Episode 103: Sunday, April 5 | 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Episode 104: Saturday, April 18 | 12-1 p.m.

Why Kansas? Why Now?

Kansas head coach Bill Self has never been one to overshare the inner workings of his program, but he says the time is right for KU to share this type of exposure.

“For over two decades, the Kansas Men’s Basketball program has been approached for a variety of all-access documentaries, and I have always turned them down,” said Self. “However, this is the one moment, with an incredibly special team, where I felt it was finally the right time to let viewers behind the curtain to get an unfettered look at what goes on with Kansas basketball.”

For Self to talk that highly of this year’s team and give in-season access to a film crew, speaks volumes about how he views the potential of this team.

He likely never would have allowed this series to happen if he didn’t believe he had a team that could make a run in this year’s NCAA Tournament – and this team can. This team has shown, especially over the last month, that they have the talent to compete with anyone in the country when they’re playing to their potential.

MORE: Kansas’ Odds to Win Big 12 Title, National Championship Continue to Climb

And that is with or without their big star in freshman Darryn Peterson, who continues to miss game time due to injuries and illness this season but could be the difference maker for this KU team in March. His story alone is worth chronicling, especially if he can lead the Jayhawks to a deep postseason run.

Self’s willingness to do the series also shows that he understands how valuable content such as this can be for his players and program. In this day and age, that type of content could be really beneficial to prospective recruits and their families hoping to get a true sense of how this program operates.

That transparency is also a win for KU fans who have dedicated their time and money to the program over the years, connecting them to Kansas basketball in a way like never before.

Perhaps most importantly it’s an opportunity for KU to continue to grow its national brand exposure. Even for a blue-blood program like Kansas, that’s something you can never have enough of in this era of the transfer portal and Name, Image, and Likeness determining roster construction year after year.

This docuseries is one that will be a must-watch for Kansas fans and college basketball fans alike this spring.