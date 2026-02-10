Melvin Council’s Classy Postgame Move Shows Why He’s a Kansas Fan Favorite

A shorthanded Kansas team went into Allen Fieldhouse and rallied behind the crowd on Big Monday to hand No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the season. The Jayhawks scored 82 points on the best defense in the country despite not having their leading scorer in Darryn Peterson.



While KU trailed by as many as 11, a second-half comeback guided by a few key Jayhawks helped close out the contest late. Melvin Council Jr. may have been the most impactful Jayhawk of the game and was undoubtedly the biggest reason they stormed back from the deficit.

Following the 82-78 win, head coach Bill Self let his team return to the court after a brief visit to the locker room so the players could celebrate with the fans. The fan-favorite Council took a break from his "dog mentality" to show his soft side, taking countless selfies with the Jayhawk faithful.

In a rare Bill Self move, Coach let the guys run back out on the court after being in the locker room for less than two minutes, so they could thank the remaining fans.



Melvin Council, ever a man of the people, was greeted by barking dawg chants and then took time to take selfies with fans.

It was a classy move for Council to enter the stands and smile for pictures after playing 40 minutes in a grueling, physical matchup. Moments like these prove exactly why he is the most beloved man in Lawrence right now.



Just two days after receiving six stitches under his chin for a gash sustained against Utah, Council was the only player who did not sub out once, spearheading KU's comeback with 16 points in the second half. He was the team's leading point-of-attack defender and did an excellent job on Arizona guard Jaden Bradley (six points, 2-for-8 shooting).

Council tweeted: "I LOVE KANSAS"

Although his shooting line shows he went 6-for-25 from the field, Council tied for the team lead with 23 points while adding six rebounds and six assists. More importantly, he connected on 10 of his 11 free-throw attempts and knocked down several game-icing shots from the charity stripe in the final minutes.



Judging Council's impact by season statistics alone is unfair, as what he brings to the floor cannot be measured. Very few players in recent Kansas history match the intensity and leadership he brings on a nightly basis.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) shoots for three against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Twenty-four games through his tenure at KU, Council is single-handedly responsible for several wins on this group's schedule. Yesterday was another example of a game this group simply does not win if not for his late heroics.



Council spending time with fans after the win only underlines how much he loves playing at the University of Kansas. He has been the most meaningful transfer portal addition of the past few years and fully embodies the culture of Kansas basketball.