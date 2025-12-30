Middle School Phenom? Kansas Reportedly Offers 8th Grader Omar Muhammad

Some student-athletes don't receive their first scholarship offers until their senior year. Others pick them up before they even reach high school.



Last week, the Kansas basketball program reportedly extended a scholarship offer to Omar Muhammad, a high-flying phenom currently in the eighth grade. According to his Instagram page, Muhammad now holds seven Division I offers from the likes of Tennessee, Missouri, Arizona State, Rutgers, and now the Jayhawks.

It isn't often that players grab the attention of a blue-blood program like Kansas at such an early stage of their recruitment, but the Class of 2030 standout picked up yet another major offer and likely his biggest yet.



A native of West Fresno, California, Muhammad attends Reyburn Intermediate in Clovis. Most recruiting sites list him at 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, though he is likely to grow several inches in the coming years and will continue to grow his skill set.



There is not much known about Muhammad beyond his jaw-dropping athleticism. Countless highlight clips show him rising for emphatic one-handed dunks, flashing bounce that absolutely no eighth grader should have — yet he does, and he isn't shy about showing it off.

2030 6’2 Omar Muhammad. 13 years YOUNG. Next one out the CITY.

Many people on social media have speculated that Muhammad is a reclass playing above his grade level. However, a Facebook post shared back in August claimed that he was 13 years old, which lines up with the typical age of an eighth grader.



While it is unclear whether the person who posted the video knows Muhammad personally, it doesn't take away from how impressive it is to receive a Division I offer at such a young age. His offer list should continue to grow now that he is on the national radar of a school like KU.

Funnily enough, Muhammad is in the same grade that fellow Jayhawk Darryn Peterson began receiving his first Division I offers. Peterson would go on to become the No. 1 recruit in his high school class and eventually commit to Kansas out of Prolific Prep.



For now, Muhammad still has to choose his high school destination before worrying about where he will play college basketball. But the hope is that one day, he follows a similar path and ends up in Lawrence.

