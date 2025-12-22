Trent Lincoln Shows off Pictures From Kansas Basketball Visit

Kansas basketball has already assembled one of its best recruiting classes under Bill Self for the upcoming signing period. However, the Jayhawks are expected to lose a significant amount of talent to graduation and the NBA Draft this offseason, meaning several experienced contributors will be departing the program.

That is why Self and his coaching staff are already pursuing players on the junior college route, including Trent Lincoln.



The Gulf Coast State College standout was on campus last Tuesday for an official visit during KU's win over Towson. Following the trip, he posted photos from his visit on social media.

Thanks to Bill Self and the entire Kansas staff for having me! #officialvisit #rockchalk pic.twitter.com/7kIRJr9RvI — Trent Lincoln (@Trxent) December 18, 2025

Lincoln certainly looks comfortable in the crimson and blue. The JUCO star is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds through his school's first 15 games of the season.



Standing at 6-foot-5, Lincoln is a crafty southpaw who can score in a variety of ways. He is extremely athletic, capable of throwing down thunderous dunks, and contributes in multiple facets of the game.

The former Chipola College product has already received multiple Division I offers and could be in line for one from Kansas if his visit went well, which it appears that it did. He wrapped up a visit to fellow Big 12 school TCU over the weekend.



Lincoln later referred to Coach Self as a "legend" in an interview and seemed genuinely excited about his short time in Lawrence. His recruitment remains fluid right now, but KU has clearly piqued his interest.

Will Trent Lincoln Join Kansas Midseason?

Unfortunately, it does not appear that KU will be adding Lincoln — or any other player — during the winter break. Self addressed the possibility in a recent interview and essentially shut the idea down, leaving very little room for hope.



"As of today? No," Self said when asked if KU expects to add a player. "I don't want to say never, because in today's world, there could be something that could fall in or in your lap or out of the sky that may be attractive. But I would say right now, [we're] not planning on that."

That means if the Jayhawks were to add Lincoln, it would likely be as part of the 2026 recruiting class, joining commits Taylen Kinney, Davion Adkins, Trent Perry, and Luke Barnett.



Additionally, Javon Bardwell, currently a 2027 commit, has been rumored to potentially reclassify up a year if the Jayhawks are unable to add another recruit.