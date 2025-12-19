NBA Draft: Will Lingering Darryn Peterson Injury Affect His Stock?

There is no question that Kansas star Darryn Peterson is one of the best offensive guard prospects in recent memory. When he has taken the floor for the Jayhawks, he has often looked unstoppable, even though he hasn't been at full health.



Widely projected as a top-3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, many analysts once penciled Peterson in as the likely No. 1 overall selection. However, a lingering cramping issue that has limited him to just four games played has raised questions about whether teams will be wary of drafting an injury-prone player.

Peterson has still not figured out how to deal with this bizarre issue. Has this drawn-out injury done irreversible damage to his draft stock?

Darryn Peterson's Health History Will Make Scouts Cautious

Peterson has now battled a cramping issue affecting his hamstring and quad for nearly two months. During that time, KU has done everything possible to get him back on the court, but he once again remains sidelined after making a brief two-game return vs. Missouri and NC State.



The college season is far less demanding than a full 82-game NBA slate, which will undoubtedly concern teams evaluating him.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) scores over Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This also isn't the first time Peterson has dealt with injuries. He missed a significant portion of his freshman year in high school at CVCA in Ohio due to a foot injury, though less is known about his injury history in later years.



Regardless, multiple lower-body issues at his age are something worth monitoring.

So, Who Is Peterson's Draft Competition?

Right now, the only two players who appear capable of challenging Peterson for the No. 1 spot are AJ Dybantsa of BYU and Cameron Boozer of Duke.



Both players have begun their freshman seasons injury-free and have looked very impressive. Dybantsa offers more upside with his athleticism and length, while Boozer is more polished but may not have the same ceiling.

Certain outlets, including ESPN and Bleacher Report, still have Peterson atop their mock drafts and big boards, so not everyone is panicking just yet. But it is something fans and scouts around the country continue to monitor.

One has to wonder whether Peterson can endure a grueling NBA schedule if he cannot consistently finish a 40-minute college game without cramping at just 19 years old.



It remains to be seen whether KU's training staff can resolve this issue, but if not, Peterson's injury concerns could cost him millions of dollars in guaranteed money next summer.