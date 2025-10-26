Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, or Cameron Boozer: Who is CBB's Top Freshman?
Darryn Peterson made a strong impression on scouts in his unofficial collegiate debut.
The freshman phenom posted 26 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 9-for-15 shooting against No. 11 Louisville during Friday's scrimmage.
In a masterful offensive performance, he looked every bit like one of the most highly touted guard prospects in recent memory and someone who could become the next No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. However, two other freshmen at high-level programs across the country will rival Peterson to be the top first-year NCAA star.
While Peterson took home the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year award, within his own conference is BYU's AJ Dybantsa, a long, athletic forward with one of the highest ceilings in the 2026 class.
In his exhibition debut against Nebraska, the Cougars' standout poured in 30 points, adding seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes compared to Peterson’s 25. Dybantsa was listed as one of five AP Preseason All-Americans, while Peterson was not.
The consensus top three freshmen heading into the season, in no particular order, are Peterson, Dybantsa, and finally, Duke's Cameron Boozer.
Just like the other two, Boozer was electric in his first college showing, posting a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double against UCF. Both Dybantsa and Boozer stand 6-foot-9 with wingspans over 7 feet.
They are elite scorers who can finish in a variety of ways and are freakishly athletic for their size. However, they aren't quite as methodical and poised as the Canton, Ohio, native.
Peterson and Boozer actually shared McDonald's All-American Game co-MVP honors earlier this year, with Peterson leading the West to victory behind 18 points and Boozer scoring 16 on the losing side.
Right now, any of these three could emerge as the best freshman in college basketball. Peterson is widely regarded as the most poised and polished guard prospect of the decade, and Dybantsa and Boozer may have higher ceilings but lower floors.
Dybantsa has occasionally drawn criticism for getting caught up in the game and not always staying engaged defensively.
What makes Peterson so special is his combination of skill and size. He is a true three-level scorer who can shoot it as well as anyone in the country and boasts a 6-foot-11 wingspan that allows him to defend multiple positions.
In the preseason AP Top 25, Boozer and Duke rank No. 6, Dybantsa and BYU sit No. 8, and Peterson and Kansas are No. 19. That means Peterson has the weakest supporting cast on paper, but that only strengthens his case to prove himself as college basketball's best freshman.
Fans won't have to wait long to see two of these stars clash, as Peterson and Dybantsa will meet on Jan. 31 in Allen Fieldhouse when BYU travels to face the Jayhawks.
Their last matchup came in high school, when Peterson's Prolific Prep defeated Dybantsa's Utah Prep behind an iconic 58-point performance capped off by a game-winning three.
It might still be too early to crown anybody the nation's top freshman, but it is pretty evident that the title will belong to one of Peterson, Dybantsa, and Boozer before the end of the college basketball season.