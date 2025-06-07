NBA Team Hosts Former Kansas Star Hunter Dickinson for Draft Workout
It was rather surprising when no former Kansas Jayhawks, including Hunter Dickinson, received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine last month.
A three-time All-American, Dickinson spent three years at Michigan before transferring to KU for the past two seasons.
Given his extreme defensive limitations and lack of athleticism, most pro scouts don't think Dickinson's game will translate to the next level. However, the 7-footer reportedly participated in a pre-draft workout with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Along with RJ Davis, Johnell Davis, and Steven Crowl, Dickinson was in New Orleans showing off his skill set to the Pelicans organization.
Despite not receiving a combine invite and being left off of ESPN's top 100 big board, Dickinson's NBA dreams are still alive.
Across two seasons in Lawrence, Dickinson averaged 17.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game on 53.7% field goal shooting.
The Jayhawks entered the preseason ranked the No. 1 team in both of Dickinson's years at KU, but those squads massively underachieved, going 23-11 and 21-13, respectively.
Although he will be 25 by the end of his rookie year, the Virginia native is an elite post scorer with exceptional rebounding skills.
Assuming Dickinson is a free agent when the draft wraps up later this month, the Pelicans could be one of the teams interested in signing him to a two-way or G League contract.