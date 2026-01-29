New CBB Bracketology Projections Put Kansas in Nightmare Scenario

Arkansas has emerged as a consistent nemesis for the Kansas Athletic Program in recent years. Not only have the Razorbacks accounted for two of KU's past three eliminations in March Madness (2023 and 2025), but they also ended the Jayhawks' season in heartbreaking fashion in the 2022 Liberty Bowl on the gridiron.



Now, it appears fate could line the Jayhawks up with the Hogs once again. New bracketology projections place the two programs on a potential similar route in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN expert Joe Lunardi currently has Kansas listed as a No. 4 seed in the East region in his Jan. 27 predictions. Waiting just behind the Jayhawks is No. 5 seed Arkansas, which could hypothetically meet KU in the Round of 32 under this scenario.

Kansas Handed a No. 4 Seed in ESPN Bracketology

Kansas has fallen to two different Arkansas head coaches in the past three years, first Eric Musselman and then the legendary John Calipari last season. Being eliminated by Coach Cal twice in as many years during the early portion of his Arkansas tenure would be quite eerie.



Regardless, the Jayhawks cannot seem to escape the Razorbacks as of late. In this projection, they would meet if KU advances past No. 13 seed North Dakota State in the opening round.

Lunardi's bracket places this KU group in a stacked East region led by top-seeded Duke, followed by No. 2 Illinois and No. 3 Texas Tech. It would be a challenging draw if it were to come to fruition.

Mar 18, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) reacts after a loss to the the Arkansas Razorbacks at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

But at 15-5, Bill Self's squad has flipped the narrative since the start of conference play. After opening Big 12 action at 1-2, the Jayhawks have rattled off four straight wins, including victories over No. 2 Iowa State and Kansas State on the road, snapping a three-year losing streak in Manhattan.



The team has proven it can win with or without star freshman Darryn Peterson, who has battled lingering injury issues throughout the season. Contributors like Melvin Council Jr., Tre White, and Flory Bidunga have stepped up in his absence.

While questions remain about KU's depth and whether the supporting cast can keep up with the nation's best, the Jayhawks have taken care of business of late. Their next test comes Saturday against BYU in Allen Fieldhouse. A win over the Cougars would be one of their best of the season and could push the Jayhawks into No. 3 seed territory in Lunardi's next update.